Korean Actors: Impressive Language Skills
Can speak English, Chinese, and Japanese Known for his roles in My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, The King 2 Hearts, and Vagabond
Lee Seung Gi
Image: Human Made
Can speak English Known for his roles in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?, Fight for My Way, and Itaewon Class
Park Seo Joon
Image: Awesome ENT
Can speak English Known for his roles in My Love from the Star, The Producers, and It's Okay to Not Be Okay
Kim Soo Hyun
Image: Goldmedalist
Can speak English and Japanese Known for his roles in Full House, A Love to Kill, and Ninja Assassin
Rain
Image: Sublime Artist Agency
Can speak English Known for his roles in W: Two Worlds, While You Were Sleeping, and Romance is a Bonus Book
Lee Jong Suk
Image: A-Man Project
Can speak English Known for his roles in Healer, Suspicious Partner, and Backstreet
Ji Chang Wook
Image: KBS
Can speak English and Japanese Known for his roles in Reply 1988, Love in the Moonlight, and Record of Youth
Image: Park Bo Gum’s Instagram
Park Bo Gum
Can speak English, he is known for his roles in Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs, and The King: Eternal Monarch
Image: MYM Entertainment
Lee Min Ho
Known for his roles in Descendants of the Sun, Arthdal Chronicles, and Vincenzo, he can also speak English
Song Joong Ki
Image: History D&C
Following his roles in Secret Garden, Crash Landing on You, and Memories of the Alhambra, fans have praised Hyun Bin for his English skills
Hyun Bin
Image: VAST Entertainment