Heading 3

Pujya Doss

september 09, 2023

Entertainment

Korean Actors: Impressive Language Skills

Can speak English, Chinese, and Japanese Known for his roles in My Girlfriend is a Gumiho, The King 2 Hearts, and Vagabond 

Lee Seung Gi 

Image: Human Made

Can speak English Known for his roles in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?, Fight for My Way, and Itaewon Class 

Park Seo Joon 

Image: Awesome ENT

Can speak English Known for his roles in My Love from the Star, The Producers, and It's Okay to Not Be Okay 

Kim Soo Hyun 

Image: Goldmedalist

Can speak English and Japanese Known for his roles in Full House, A Love to Kill, and Ninja Assassin 

Rain

Image: Sublime Artist Agency

Can speak English Known for his roles in W: Two Worlds, While You Were Sleeping, and Romance is a Bonus Book

Lee Jong Suk

Image: A-Man Project

Can speak English Known for his roles in Healer, Suspicious Partner, and Backstreet 

Ji Chang Wook 

Image: KBS

Can speak English and Japanese Known for his roles in Reply 1988, Love in the Moonlight, and Record of Youth 

Image: Park Bo Gum’s Instagram

Park Bo Gum 

Can speak English, he is known for his roles in Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs, and The King: Eternal Monarch 

Image:  MYM Entertainment

Lee Min Ho

Known for his roles in Descendants of the Sun, Arthdal Chronicles, and Vincenzo, he can also speak English

Song Joong Ki 

Image: History D&C

Following his roles in Secret Garden, Crash Landing on You, and Memories of the Alhambra, fans have praised Hyun Bin for his English skills

Hyun Bin 

Image: VAST Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here