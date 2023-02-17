Heading 3
Korean actors
in sleek suits
Vedangi Joshi
feb 17, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram
Kim Soo Hyun
He has stolen many hearts with his charm
Ji Chang Wook is the true gentleman
Ji Chang Wook
Image Credit: Ji Chang Wook’s Instagram
2023 Seoul Music Awards_ Best dressed
Male K-pop idols turning 23 in 2023 part 3
Image Credit: Song Joong Ki’s Instagram
Song Joong Ki chilling in his own world
Song Joong Ki
Image Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram
He is a true blessing for everyone’s eyes
Lee Jong Suk
Image Credit: Park Seo Joon's Instagram
Park Seo Joon in a suit is a fabulous match
Park Seo Joon
Image Credit: Lee Dong Wook’s Instagram
Lee Dong Wook
He has stolen the heart of so many fans
Looking flaming hot in that black suit
Lee Seung Gi
Image Credit: Lee Seung-gi’s Instagram
Image Credit: Lee Joon Gi’s Instagram
Lee Joon Gi
Those eyes have made everyone woman fall in love with him
Image Credit: Lee Min Ho’s Instagram
Lee Min Ho looks like a dream date in that suit
Lee Min Ho
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.