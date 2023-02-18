Heading 3

Korean actors leading Hallyu fame

Image Credit: Lee Min Ho’s Instagram 

Lee Min Ho 

Lee Min Ho gained worldwide fame with ‘Boys Over Flowers’ where he played the character of Gu Jun Pyo 

Kim Soo Hyun was already a known name in South Korea when his fantasy romantic comedy drama ‘ My Love from the Star’ hit the screens

Kim Soo Hyun 

 Image Credit: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram

Image Credit: 51k 

So Ji Sub started gaining more popularity for his role in K-dramas like Glass Slippers and I’m Sorry, I Love You 

So Ji Sub

Image Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram

Lee Jong Suk started his career as a model and rose to fame with his role in School 2013 

Lee Jong Suk 

Image Credit: THEBLACKLABEL

He is well known for his roles in K-dramas like Reply 1988, Love in the Moonlight, Encounter and Record of Youth 

 Park Bo Gum 

Image Credit: VAST Entertainment

Hyun Bin 

 Hyun Bin is known as one of the brightest and most handsome Korean actor ever since his heartwarming performance in the series My Lovely Sam Soon 

Ji Chang Wook has played roles in action and romance to historical K-dramas, and first grew popular for his leading role in Smile Again 

Ji Chang Wook

Image Credit: Ji Chang Wook’s Instagram

Image Credit: Kim Woo Bin’s Instagram

Kim Woo Bin

Kim Woo Bin started as a model and debuted in the South Korean series White Christmas, he also starred in the popular drama The Heirs 

Image Credit: Park Seo Joon’s Instagram

He is best known for his role in television series like Kill Me, Heal Me, She Was Pretty, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and Itaewon Class   

 Park Seo Joon

