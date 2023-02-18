Heading 3
Korean actors leading Hallyu fame
Vedangi Joshi
feb 18, 2023
Fashion
Image Credit: Lee Min Ho’s Instagram
Lee Min Ho
Lee Min Ho gained worldwide fame with ‘Boys Over Flowers’ where he played the character of Gu Jun Pyo
Kim Soo Hyun was already a known name in South Korea when his fantasy romantic comedy drama ‘ My Love from the Star’ hit the screens
Kim Soo Hyun
Image Credit: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram
K-pop female idols famous for their beauty
Top 10 looks of Im Soo Hyang
Image Credit: 51k
So Ji Sub started gaining more popularity for his role in K-dramas like Glass Slippers and I’m Sorry, I Love You
So Ji Sub
Image Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram
Lee Jong Suk started his career as a model and rose to fame with his role in School 2013
Lee Jong Suk
Image Credit: THEBLACKLABEL
He is well known for his roles in K-dramas like Reply 1988, Love in the Moonlight, Encounter and Record of Youth
Park Bo Gum
Image Credit: VAST Entertainment
Hyun Bin
Hyun Bin is known as one of the brightest and most handsome Korean actor ever since his heartwarming performance in the series My Lovely Sam Soon
Ji Chang Wook has played roles in action and romance to historical K-dramas, and first grew popular for his leading role in Smile Again
Ji Chang Wook
Image Credit: Ji Chang Wook’s Instagram
Image Credit: Kim Woo Bin’s Instagram
Kim Woo Bin
Kim Woo Bin started as a model and debuted in the South Korean series White Christmas, he also starred in the popular drama The Heirs
Image Credit: Park Seo Joon’s Instagram
He is best known for his role in television series like Kill Me, Heal Me, She Was Pretty, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and Itaewon Class
Park Seo Joon
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.