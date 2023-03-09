Heading 3

Korean actors looking good as doctors 

Vedangi Joshi

mar 9, 2023

Image Credit: tvN

Kim Bum

Kim Bum played the role of a handsome looking young doctor named Go Seung Tak in the drama Ghost Doctor 

Image Credit: tvN

Song Ji Hyo

Song Ji Hyo's performance in the drama Emergency Couple has won our hearts, she played the character of Oh Jin Hee a dietitian who becomes a medical intern after her divorce 

Image Credit: SBS

 Lee Jong Suk 

Lee Jong Suk looked fabulous as a genius surgeon Park Hoon in Doctor Stranger 

Image Credit: MBC

Hwang Jung Eum 

Hwang Jung Eum played the role of a pretty first-year female resident who became a secret doctor for a man who suffers from a multi-personality disorder in Kill Me, Heal Me

Image Credit: KBS2 

Gong Yoo

Gong Yoo is one of the famous South Korean actors who played the role of an adorable doctor in the K-drama Big 

Image Credit: KBS2 

Koo Hye Sun 

Koo Hye Sun as Yoo Ri Ta in the drama Blood is an elegant and beautiful physician

Image Credit: SBS

Kim Rae Won

Doctors is one of the popular K-dramas starring Kim Rae Won as Hong Ji Hong who is a fantastic doctor 

Image Credit: KBS2

Moon Chae Won 

The doctor who is not only pretty but kind as well Moon Chae Won played Dr. Cha Yoon Seo in the drama Good Doctor 

 Image Credit: SBS

Han Suk Kyu 

Han Suk Kyu played a role of a famous surgeon Boo Young Joo who is a teacher and he calls himself Doctor Romantic

 Image Credit: tvN 

 Jeon Mi Do 

Jeon Mi Do as Chae Song Hwa in Hospital Playlist is one of the most kind-hearted doctors we know

