Heading 3
Korean actors looking good as doctors
Vedangi Joshi
mar 9, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: tvN
Kim Bum
Kim Bum played the role of a handsome looking young doctor named Go Seung Tak in the drama Ghost Doctor
Image Credit: tvN
Song Ji Hyo
Song Ji Hyo's performance in the drama Emergency Couple has won our hearts, she played the character of Oh Jin Hee a dietitian who becomes a medical intern after her divorce
Image Credit: SBS
Lee Jong Suk
Lee Jong Suk looked fabulous as a genius surgeon Park Hoon in Doctor Stranger
Image Credit: MBC
Hwang Jung Eum
Hwang Jung Eum played the role of a pretty first-year female resident who became a secret doctor for a man who suffers from a multi-personality disorder in Kill Me, Heal Me
Image Credit: KBS2
Gong Yoo
Gong Yoo is one of the famous South Korean actors who played the role of an adorable doctor in the K-drama Big
Image Credit: KBS2
Koo Hye Sun
Koo Hye Sun as Yoo Ri Ta in the drama Blood is an elegant and beautiful physician
Image Credit: SBS
Kim Rae Won
Doctors is one of the popular K-dramas starring Kim Rae Won as Hong Ji Hong who is a fantastic doctor
Image Credit: KBS2
Moon Chae Won
The doctor who is not only pretty but kind as well Moon Chae Won played Dr. Cha Yoon Seo in the drama Good Doctor
Image Credit: SBS
Han Suk Kyu
Han Suk Kyu played a role of a famous surgeon Boo Young Joo who is a teacher and he calls himself Doctor Romantic
Image Credit: tvN
Jeon Mi Do
Jeon Mi Do as Chae Song Hwa in Hospital Playlist is one of the most kind-hearted doctors we know
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.