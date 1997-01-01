Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

January 30, 2024

Entertainment

Korean actors that are loved the most

Known for iconic roles in Boys Over Flowers and The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min Ho's charisma and versatile acting have made him an international sensation

Image: Lee Min Ho’s Instagram

Lee Min Ho

Kim Woo Bin’s charismatic presence in dramas like The Heirs and Uncontrollably Fond has not only earned him popularity but also established him as a stylish trendsetter

Image: CJ Entertainment

Kim Woo Bin

With hits like Crash Landing On You and Secret Garden, Hyun Bin's powerful performances and undeniable charm have solidified his status as a fan-favorite leading man

Image:  VAST Entertainment.

Hyun Bin

Known for his diverse roles in dramas like Reply 1997 and The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, Seo In Guk’s acting versatility and emotional depth have garnered widespread acclaim

Seo In Guk

Image: MBC

After his military service, Kim Soo-hyun's return in It's Okay to Not Be Okay reaffirmed his status as a powerhouse actor, beloved for his emotional depth and versatility

Kim Soo Hyun

Image: GOLDMEDALIST

Park Bo Gum

Image: tvN

Park Bo Gum’s heartwarming roles in Love in the Moonlight and Encounter have made him a national sweetheart, celebrated for his wholesome image and acting prowess

Park Seo Joon's relatable characters in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Itaewon Class have endeared him to fans, making him one of the most loved actors of his generation

Park Seo Joon

Image: Awesome ENT

With a string of successful dramas like Healer and Suspicious Partner, Ji Chang Wook’s action-packed roles and undeniable charisma have made him a favorite among viewers

Ji Chang Wook 

Image: KBS

Lee Jong Suk's charismatic presence in dramas like W and While You Were Sleeping has garnered him a massive global fanbase, showcasing his appeal as a leading man

Lee Jong Suk

Image: SBS

Rising to fame with Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo and The Bride of Habaek, Nam Joo Hyuk’s youthful exuberance and relatable characters have endeared him to fans

Nam Joo Hyuk

Image: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here