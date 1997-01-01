Korean actors that are loved the most
Known for iconic roles in Boys Over Flowers and The King: Eternal Monarch, Lee Min Ho's charisma and versatile acting have made him an international sensation
Image: Lee Min Ho’s Instagram
Lee Min Ho
Kim Woo Bin’s charismatic presence in dramas like The Heirs and Uncontrollably Fond has not only earned him popularity but also established him as a stylish trendsetter
Image: CJ Entertainment
Kim Woo Bin
With hits like Crash Landing On You and Secret Garden, Hyun Bin's powerful performances and undeniable charm have solidified his status as a fan-favorite leading man
Image: VAST Entertainment.
Hyun Bin
Known for his diverse roles in dramas like Reply 1997 and The Smile Has Left Your Eyes, Seo In Guk’s acting versatility and emotional depth have garnered widespread acclaim
Seo In Guk
Image: MBC
After his military service, Kim Soo-hyun's return in It's Okay to Not Be Okay reaffirmed his status as a powerhouse actor, beloved for his emotional depth and versatility
Kim Soo Hyun
Image: GOLDMEDALIST
Park Bo Gum
Image: tvN
Park Bo Gum’s heartwarming roles in Love in the Moonlight and Encounter have made him a national sweetheart, celebrated for his wholesome image and acting prowess
Park Seo Joon's relatable characters in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Itaewon Class have endeared him to fans, making him one of the most loved actors of his generation
Park Seo Joon
Image: Awesome ENT
With a string of successful dramas like Healer and Suspicious Partner, Ji Chang Wook’s action-packed roles and undeniable charisma have made him a favorite among viewers
Ji Chang Wook
Image: KBS
Lee Jong Suk's charismatic presence in dramas like W and While You Were Sleeping has garnered him a massive global fanbase, showcasing his appeal as a leading man
Lee Jong Suk
Image: SBS
Rising to fame with Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo and The Bride of Habaek, Nam Joo Hyuk’s youthful exuberance and relatable characters have endeared him to fans
Nam Joo Hyuk
Image: tvN