Korean actors who appeared in K-pop MVs
Featured in NewJeans' Cool With You and Get Up MVs, adding to her modeling success K-drama
Image Credits- Hoyeon Jung’s official Instagram
Hoyeon Jung
Appeared in Jung Kook's Seven MV, enhancing her acting career
Image Credits- Han So Hee’s official instagram
Han So Hee
Spotted in Heize's HAPPEN MV, showcasing his versatility
Image Credits- Song Joong Ki’s official Instagram
Song Joong Ki
The iconic K-drama star shared multiple kisses with Sandara Park in Dara's KISS MV
Image Credits- Lee Min Ho’s official Instagram
Lee Min Ho
Before her acting career, she captivated in BIGBANG's Let's Not Fall In Love MV, as G-Dragon's love interest
Image: tvN
Seo Yeji
Known for Parasite, he appeared in Day6's Congratulations MV
Image Credits- Choi Woo Shik ’s official Instagram
Choi Woo Shik
Starred in BIGBANG's HARU HARU MV, adding to her impressive resume
Image Credits- Park Min Young’s official Instagram
Park Min Young
Played a love interest in 2NE1's I DON'T CARE MV, showcasing early charm
Image Credits- Lee Jong Suk’s official instagram
Lee Jong Suk
Made his debut appearance in Bang Yong Guk's I Remember MV
Image Credits- Park Seo Joon’s official instagram
Park Seo Joon
Click Here
Not only Lovey Dovey but also Cry Cry featured the popular actor in T-ARA's MVs
Image Credits- Ji Chang Wook ’s official instagram
Ji Chang Wook