Pujya Doss

November 5, 2023

Entertainment

Korean actors who appeared in K-pop MVs

Featured in NewJeans' Cool With You and Get Up MVs, adding to her modeling success K-drama

Image Credits- Hoyeon Jung’s official Instagram

Hoyeon Jung 

Appeared in Jung Kook's Seven MV, enhancing her acting career

Image Credits- Han So Hee’s official instagram

Han So Hee 

Spotted in Heize's HAPPEN MV, showcasing his versatility 

Image Credits- Song Joong Ki’s official Instagram

Song Joong Ki 

The iconic K-drama star shared multiple kisses with Sandara Park in Dara's KISS MV

Image Credits- Lee Min Ho’s official Instagram

Lee Min Ho 

Before her acting career, she captivated in BIGBANG's Let's Not Fall In Love MV, as G-Dragon's love interest

Image: tvN

Seo Yeji 

Known for Parasite, he appeared in Day6's Congratulations MV

Image Credits- Choi Woo Shik ’s official Instagram

Choi Woo Shik 

Starred in BIGBANG's HARU HARU MV, adding to her impressive resume

Image Credits- Park Min Young’s official Instagram

Park Min Young 

Played a love interest in 2NE1's I DON'T CARE MV, showcasing early charm

Image Credits- Lee Jong Suk’s official instagram

Lee Jong Suk 

Made his debut appearance in Bang Yong Guk's I Remember MV

Image Credits- Park Seo Joon’s official instagram

Park Seo Joon 

Not only Lovey Dovey but also Cry Cry featured the popular actor in T-ARA's MVs

Image Credits- Ji Chang Wook ’s official instagram

Ji Chang Wook 

