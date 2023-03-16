Heading 3
Korean actors who are good dancers
Image Credit: Park Min Young’s Instagram
Park Min Young
Actress Park Min Young is quite known for releasing dance covers with professionals that showcase her amazing dancing skills
Image Credit: Kim Min Jae’s Instagram
Kim Min Jae
Kim Min Jae also known as Real.be, is a actor and rapper with the smooth moves like an idol since he received training for it for some time
Image Credit: Jeon So Min’s Instagram
Jeon So Min
Jeon So Min is a multi-entertainer, she has the talent of acting, but aside from these skills she is a fantastic dancer
Image Credit: Lee Seung Gi
Lee Seung Gi
Lee Seung Gi has many talents like being a singer, actor, host, and entertainer, also in many variety shows he has proven that he also has an excellent command over his moves
Image Credit: Song Kang
Song Kang
Song Kang is known for his leading role in dramas like Love Alarm, Sweet Home Forecasting Love and Weather and more, and is known to have a unique dancing skill
Image Credit: Shin Hye Sun’s Instagram
Shin Hye Sun
Popular actress Shin Hye Sun has learned ballet for her role in the drama Angle’s Last Mission: Love in which she played a ballerina who has no interest in love
Image Credit: Seol In Ah’s Instagram
Seol In Ah
Seol In Ah is known for her leading role in the drama Business Proposal, aside from great acting skills, she also possesses excellent dancing skills
Image Credit: Park Yoo Na’s Instagram
Park Yoo Na
Actress Park Yoo Na wanted to become an idol for which she trained and majored in dance in her school
Image Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram
Lee Jong Suk
Famous actor Lee Jong Suk was once an idol trainee for three months but later he decided to choose another path and became an actor
Image Credit: THEBLACKLABEL
Park Bo Gum
Park Bo Gum is a great actor and a singer too, apart from his these he has a hidden charm as he is good at dancing too
