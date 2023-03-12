Heading 3

Korean actors who are good singers

 Image Credit: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram 

 Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun is a South Korean actor, he has sung several OSTs, in which he displayed his great singing abilities 

Image Credit: Lee Joon Gi’s Instagram

Lee Joon Gi 

Actor Lee Joon Gi is someone who loves music, he has released several albums as well  besides this he is also a great dancer and model 

Image Credit: Joo Won’s Instagram

Joo Won

Actor Joo Won originally debuted as a musical actor, he has shown off his amazing singing talent on my occasions 

Image Credit: VAST Entertainment 

Hyun Bin

Hyun Bin has released some OSTs in his career, one of the famous ones being That Man from Secret Garden 

Image Credit: Jang Geun Suk’s Instagram

Jang Geun Suk 

Jang Geun Suk is a South Korean actor and singer, he also released a few albums, and his singing career is well known

Image Credit: Ahn Hyo Seop’s Instagram

Ahn Hyo Seop 

Actor Ahn was once an idol trainee, eventually, something made him change his path and began his career as an actor 

 Image Credit: Lee Kwang Soo’s Instagram

Lee Kwang Soo

Actor Lee Kwang Soo is a good singer, though it may come as a surprise to many 

Image Credit: Gong Yoo‘s Instagram 

Gong Yoo

The popular actor Gong Yoo can make your heart flutter with his amazing voice 

 Image Credit: Seo In Guk’s Instagram

Seo In Guk

Seo In Guk is a South Korean actor and model, who also has a blooming singing career

Image Credit: Lee Seung Gi’s Instagram

Lee Seung Gi 

 Lee Seung Gi is multi-talented, he is a good actor, host, entertainer and also an amazing singer 

