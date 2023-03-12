Heading 3
Korean actors who are good singers
mar 12, 2023
Image Credit: Kim Soo Hyun’s Instagram
Kim Soo Hyun
Kim Soo Hyun is a South Korean actor, he has sung several OSTs, in which he displayed his great singing abilities
Image Credit: Lee Joon Gi’s Instagram
Lee Joon Gi
Actor Lee Joon Gi is someone who loves music, he has released several albums as well besides this he is also a great dancer and model
Image Credit: Joo Won’s Instagram
Joo Won
Actor Joo Won originally debuted as a musical actor, he has shown off his amazing singing talent on my occasions
Image Credit: VAST Entertainment
Hyun Bin
Hyun Bin has released some OSTs in his career, one of the famous ones being That Man from Secret Garden
Image Credit: Jang Geun Suk’s Instagram
Jang Geun Suk
Jang Geun Suk is a South Korean actor and singer, he also released a few albums, and his singing career is well known
Image Credit: Ahn Hyo Seop’s Instagram
Ahn Hyo Seop
Actor Ahn was once an idol trainee, eventually, something made him change his path and began his career as an actor
Image Credit: Lee Kwang Soo’s Instagram
Lee Kwang Soo
Actor Lee Kwang Soo is a good singer, though it may come as a surprise to many
Image Credit: Gong Yoo‘s Instagram
Gong Yoo
The popular actor Gong Yoo can make your heart flutter with his amazing voice
Image Credit: Seo In Guk’s Instagram
Seo In Guk
Seo In Guk is a South Korean actor and model, who also has a blooming singing career
Image Credit: Lee Seung Gi’s Instagram
Lee Seung Gi
Lee Seung Gi is multi-talented, he is a good actor, host, entertainer and also an amazing singer
