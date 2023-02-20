Heading 3
Korean actors
who are tall
Vedangi Joshi
feb 20, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: Park Hyung Sik's Instagram
Park Hyung Sik
Park Hyung Sik is one of the most popular South Korean actors and singers, he stands 183 cm tall
Gong Yoo is one of the most loved and popular actors for his looks as well as his acting, he is also famous for his height as he is 184 cm tall
Gong Yoo
Image Credit: Gong Yoo‘s Instagram
Female K-pop stars with their pets
Korean actors who have completed military service ( pt 2 )
Image Credit: Park Seo Joon’s Instagram
Park Seo Joon is well-recognised for his charming looks and his demanding stature of 185 cm
Park Seo Joon
Image Credit: Lee Jong-suk’s Instagram
Lee Jong Suk began his career as a model and was able to do well thanks to his height of 186 cm
Lee Jong Suk
Image Credit: Lee Min Ho’s Instagram
Lee Min Ho is a South Korean actor, singer, model, creative director and businessman who towers over his peers at 187 cm
Lee Min Ho
Image credit: Kim Woo Bin’s Instagram
Kim Woo Bin
Kim Woo Bin began his career as a runway model and is one of the tallest actors with his 188 cm height
Ahn Bo Hyun is popular for his acting and his handsome personality which shines further thanks to his 187 cm frame
Ahn Bo Hyun
Image Credit: Ahn Bo Hyun's Instagram
Image Credit: Lee Kwang Soo’s Instagram
Lee Kwang Soo
Lee Kwang Soo is a South Korean actor, entertainer and model who continues to wow everyone standing 192 cm tall
Image Credit: Yoon Kyun Sang’s Instagram
Yoon Kyun Sang drew attention with his supporting roles and his height which is 192 cm
Yoon Kyun Sang
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.