Vedangi Joshi

feb 20, 2023

Image Credit: Park Hyung Sik's Instagram

Park Hyung Sik 

Park Hyung Sik is one of the most popular South Korean actors and singers, he stands 183 cm tall   

Gong Yoo is one of the most loved and popular actors for his looks as well as his acting, he is also famous for his height as he is 184 cm tall 

 Gong Yoo 

Image Credit: Gong Yoo‘s Instagram

 Image Credit: Park Seo Joon’s Instagram 

Park Seo Joon is well-recognised for his charming looks and his demanding stature of 185 cm

Park Seo Joon

 Image Credit: Lee Jong-suk’s Instagram

Lee Jong Suk began his career as a model and was able to do well thanks to his height of 186 cm 

Lee Jong Suk 

 Image Credit: Lee Min Ho’s Instagram

Lee Min Ho is a South Korean actor, singer, model, creative director and businessman who towers over his peers at 187 cm

Lee Min Ho 

 Image credit: Kim Woo Bin’s Instagram 

Kim Woo Bin

Kim Woo Bin began his career as a runway model and is one of the tallest actors with his 188 cm height

Ahn Bo Hyun is popular for his acting and his handsome personality which shines further thanks to his 187 cm frame

 Ahn Bo Hyun 

Image Credit: Ahn Bo Hyun's Instagram

Image Credit: Lee Kwang Soo’s Instagram

Lee Kwang Soo 

Lee Kwang Soo is a South Korean actor, entertainer and model who continues to wow everyone standing 192 cm tall

Image Credit: Yoon Kyun Sang’s Instagram

Yoon Kyun Sang drew attention with his supporting roles and his height which is 192 cm

Yoon Kyun Sang 

