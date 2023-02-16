Heading 3

Korean actors who have completed military service ( pt 2 )

Vedangi Joshi

feb 16, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: Jo In Sung’s Instagram

 Jo In Sung 

Jo In Sung joined the air force to follow in the footsteps of his father and served for 25 months from April 2009 to May 2011

Park Bo Gum left in August 2020 to begin his military service and was discharged in April 2022 with a great welcome back 

Park Bo Gum

Image Credit: THEBLACKLABEL

Female green flag K-drama characters

Popular sports K-dramas for inspiration

Image Credit:  Hwang In Yeop ’s Instagram

Soon after completing his university, he joined the army to complete his military service after which he started working as a model and then became an actor 

Hwang In Yeop 

Image Credit: Jung Hae In’s Instagram

He was 21 years old when he enlisted in the military in the year 2008 and was discharged in 2010 

Jung Hae In 

Image Credit:  Ji Chang Wook’s Instagram 

He was appointed as a Platoon Leader then promoted to a Corporal and was given the title of Sergeant 

Ji Chang Wook

Image Credit: Yoo Seung Ho’s Instagram

Yoo Seung Ho 

He enlisted in the military at 20 years old where he began his service on 5 March 2013 and was discharged on 4 December 2014 

Ryu Jun Yeol enlisted into the army in 2007 before he debuted as an actor and was discharged in 2009 

Ryu Jun Yeol 

Image Credit: Ryu Jun Yeol ’s Instagram

Image Credit: Lee Dong Wook’s Instagram

Lee Dong Wook

 Lee Dong Wook enlisted for his service in August 2009 and was discharged in June 2011 

Image Credit: Kim Seon Ho’s Instagram

Kim Seon Ho started his service in 2007 that is before his debut as an actor 

Kim Seon Ho 

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here