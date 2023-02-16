Heading 3
Korean actors who have completed military service ( pt 2 )
Image Credit: Jo In Sung’s Instagram
Jo In Sung
Jo In Sung joined the air force to follow in the footsteps of his father and served for 25 months from April 2009 to May 2011
Park Bo Gum left in August 2020 to begin his military service and was discharged in April 2022 with a great welcome back
Park Bo Gum
Image Credit: THEBLACKLABEL
Image Credit: Hwang In Yeop ’s Instagram
Soon after completing his university, he joined the army to complete his military service after which he started working as a model and then became an actor
Hwang In Yeop
Image Credit: Jung Hae In’s Instagram
He was 21 years old when he enlisted in the military in the year 2008 and was discharged in 2010
Jung Hae In
Image Credit: Ji Chang Wook’s Instagram
He was appointed as a Platoon Leader then promoted to a Corporal and was given the title of Sergeant
Ji Chang Wook
Image Credit: Yoo Seung Ho’s Instagram
Yoo Seung Ho
He enlisted in the military at 20 years old where he began his service on 5 March 2013 and was discharged on 4 December 2014
Ryu Jun Yeol enlisted into the army in 2007 before he debuted as an actor and was discharged in 2009
Ryu Jun Yeol
Image Credit: Ryu Jun Yeol ’s Instagram
Image Credit: Lee Dong Wook’s Instagram
Lee Dong Wook
Lee Dong Wook enlisted for his service in August 2009 and was discharged in June 2011
Image Credit: Kim Seon Ho’s Instagram
Kim Seon Ho started his service in 2007 that is before his debut as an actor
Kim Seon Ho
