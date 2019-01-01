Korean actors who love BTS
He recently stated how much he loves their songs, especially their song ‘Butter’ and also said their songs lift his mood up
Hwang In Yeop
Image: Hwang In Yeop’s Instagram
Im Soo Jung
Image: Im Soo Jung’s Instagram
Im Soo Jung also revealed in 2019 that she was a BTS ARMY and also got an opportunity to present them their award
He also called himself an ARMY stating his great love for the group and that SUGA is his bias
Kim Eui Sung
Image: Kim Eui Sung’s Instagram
Ho Yeon called herself the biggest fan of BTS and stated she knows everything about them. She also said that member V is her favorite
Jung Ho Yeon
Image: Jung Ho Yeon’s Instagram
The Squid Game actor Park Hae Soo also stated that he loves BTS and is a fan of them
Park Hae Soo
Image: Park Hae Soo’s Instagram
Eun Woo shares a really good bond with the group BTS, he also has a close bond with Jimin
Cha Eun Woo
Image: Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram
Kim Kap Soo was once asked in an interview if he listens to K-pop and he replied by saying he is a part of the ARMY fandom himself
Kim Kap Soo
Image: Kim Kap Soo’s Instagram
The World of the Married actor Kim Hee Ae also expressed her love for them and called the adorable’
Kim Hee Ae
Image: Kim Hee Ae’s Instagram
The four of them are very close to BTS member V and have formed a squad called Wooga
Park Seo joon, Choi Woo shik, Park Hyung sik and Peakboy
Image: HYBE
Hee Chul was once asked who would he want to drink the expensive wine with, he chose SUGA and invited him for a drink
Kim Hee Chul
Image: Kim Hee Chul’s Instagram