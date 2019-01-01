Heading 3

 Hemelin Darlong

july 19, 2023

Entertainment

Korean actors who love BTS

He recently stated how much he loves their songs, especially their song ‘Butter’ and also said their songs lift his mood up

Hwang In Yeop 

Image: Hwang In Yeop’s Instagram

Im Soo Jung

Image: Im Soo Jung’s Instagram

Im Soo Jung also revealed in 2019 that she was a BTS ARMY and also got an opportunity to present them their award

He also called himself an ARMY stating his great love for the group and that SUGA is his bias

Kim Eui Sung

Image: Kim Eui Sung’s Instagram

Ho Yeon called herself the biggest fan of BTS and stated she knows everything about them. She also said that member V is her favorite

Jung Ho Yeon

Image: Jung Ho Yeon’s Instagram

The Squid Game actor Park Hae Soo also stated that he loves BTS and is a fan of them

Park Hae Soo

Image: Park Hae Soo’s Instagram

Eun Woo shares a really good bond with the group BTS, he also has a close bond with Jimin

Cha Eun Woo

Image: Cha Eun Woo’s Instagram

Kim Kap Soo was once asked in an interview if he listens to K-pop and he replied by saying he is a part of the ARMY fandom himself

Kim Kap Soo

Image: Kim Kap Soo’s Instagram

The World of the Married actor Kim Hee Ae also expressed her love for them and called the adorable’

Kim Hee Ae

Image: Kim Hee Ae’s  Instagram

The four of them are very close to BTS member V and have formed a squad called Wooga

Park Seo joon, Choi Woo shik, Park Hyung sik and Peakboy 

Image: HYBE

Hee Chul was once asked who would he want to drink the expensive wine with, he chose SUGA and invited him for a drink

Kim Hee Chul

Image: Kim Hee Chul’s Instagram

