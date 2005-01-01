Heading 3

june 01, 2024

Entertainment

Korean actors who were models

Before emerging as a rising K-drama icon, the actress juggled jobs at bars, restaurants, and retail in her hometown. Her journey to Seoul to chase her dreams began with the modeling industry

Image Credits- JTBC

Han So Hee

As a high school student, the star had a dream of becoming a model. After graduating, he took the leap and moved to Seoul. In 2012, he began his journey in the modeling industry

Image Credits- tvN

Jang Ki Yong

Nam Joo Hyuk made his debut as a model in 2013 after winning first place in a model contest. Shortly after, he made his on-screen debut in AKMU's music video

Nam Joo Hyuk

Image Credits- tvN

Hwang In Yeop graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design in 2012, dreaming of becoming a fashion designer. Inspired by his love for fashion, he ventured into modeling

Image Credits- SBS

Hwang In Yeop

Jung Ho Yeon, known for her role as Player 067 in the globally acclaimed series Squid Game, started her career as a model at the age of 16

Jung Ho Yeon

Image Credits- Netflix

Thanks to his striking looks and tall stature, the actor started out in the industry as a model. Prior to his acting career, the athletic model was involved in boxing, where he won a gold medal

Ahn Bo Hyun

Image Credits- tvN

Byeon Woo Seok initially aimed for an acting career, studying theater before joining YG KPLUS. While starting out as a model, he also began taking acting lessons through his agency

Byeon Woo Seok

Image Credits- tvN

Standing at 1.92 meters tall, Lee Kwang Soo, fondly dubbed the "Giraffe" by fans of Running Man, initially entered the entertainment industry as a model before rising to fame

Lee Kwang Soo

Image Credits- tvN

She began her career as a model in 2008, showcasing her talent at the 17th Super Model Contest and Seoul Fashion Week before transitioning into acting

Lee Sung Kyung

Image Credits- tvN

Before her acting debut in Beautiful Days, Shin Min Ah was among the most sought-after models in South Korea, having been prominently featured in various campaigns

Shin Min Ah

Image Credits- tvN

Lee Jong Suk is widely recognized as one of the most prominent model-turned-actors. He made his debut as a runway model in 2005,  becoming the youngest male model to participate in Seoul Fashion Week

Lee Jong Suk

Image Credits- SBS

