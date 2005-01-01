Korean actors who were models
Pratyusha Dash
Before emerging as a rising K-drama icon, the actress juggled jobs at bars, restaurants, and retail in her hometown. Her journey to Seoul to chase her dreams began with the modeling industry
Image Credits- JTBC
Han So Hee
As a high school student, the star had a dream of becoming a model. After graduating, he took the leap and moved to Seoul. In 2012, he began his journey in the modeling industry
Image Credits- tvN
Jang Ki Yong
Nam Joo Hyuk made his debut as a model in 2013 after winning first place in a model contest. Shortly after, he made his on-screen debut in AKMU's music video
Nam Joo Hyuk
Image Credits- tvN
Hwang In Yeop graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion Design in 2012, dreaming of becoming a fashion designer. Inspired by his love for fashion, he ventured into modeling
Image Credits- SBS
Hwang In Yeop
Jung Ho Yeon, known for her role as Player 067 in the globally acclaimed series Squid Game, started her career as a model at the age of 16
Jung Ho Yeon
Image Credits- Netflix
Thanks to his striking looks and tall stature, the actor started out in the industry as a model. Prior to his acting career, the athletic model was involved in boxing, where he won a gold medal
Ahn Bo Hyun
Image Credits- tvN
Byeon Woo Seok initially aimed for an acting career, studying theater before joining YG KPLUS. While starting out as a model, he also began taking acting lessons through his agency
Byeon Woo Seok
Image Credits- tvN
Standing at 1.92 meters tall, Lee Kwang Soo, fondly dubbed the "Giraffe" by fans of Running Man, initially entered the entertainment industry as a model before rising to fame
Lee Kwang Soo
Image Credits- tvN
She began her career as a model in 2008, showcasing her talent at the 17th Super Model Contest and Seoul Fashion Week before transitioning into acting
Lee Sung Kyung
Image Credits- tvN
Before her acting debut in Beautiful Days, Shin Min Ah was among the most sought-after models in South Korea, having been prominently featured in various campaigns
Shin Min Ah
Image Credits- tvN
Lee Jong Suk is widely recognized as one of the most prominent model-turned-actors. He made his debut as a runway model in 2005, becoming the youngest male model to participate in Seoul Fashion Week
Lee Jong Suk
Image Credits- SBS