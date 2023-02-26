Heading 3
Korean actresses leading Hallyu fame
Image Credit: Park Shin Hye’s Instagram
Park Shin Hye
Park Shin Hye started acting as a younger version of many other Korean actresses and is well known for her role in romance dramas like You're Beautiful, The Heirs, Pinocchio, etc
Song Hye Kyo gained her international popularity for leading roles in dramas like Autumn in My Heart, Hotelier, Guardian Angel, Descendants of the Sun, etc
Song Hye Kyo
Image Credit: Song Hye Kyo’s Instagram
Image Credit: Shin Min Ah’s Instagram
Shin Min Ah is another talented actress best known for starring in television dramas Oh My Venus, My Girlfriend Is a Nine-Tailed Fox, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, etc.
Shin Min Ah
Image Credit: Bae Suzy’s Instagram
Bae Suzy gained fame as a member of the K-pop girl group Miss A with lead role in dramas like Dream High. Vagabond, Anna, etc
Bae Suzy
Image Credit: Son Ye Jin’s Instagram
Son Ye Jin’s acting career started in the early 2000s, and her fame rose internationally with her acting in Crash Landing on You
Son Ye Jin
Image Credit: Park Min Young’s Instagram
Park Min Young
Park Min Young rose to fame when she starred in the drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal and has since starred in shows like City Hunter, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Her Private Life and more
She is best known for her popular television series Pasta, Master's Sun, It's Okay, That's Love, The Producers, Don't Dare to Dream, and When the Camellia Blooms
Gong Hyo Jin
Image Credit: Gong Hyo Jin’s Instagram
Image Credit: Han Ji Min’s Instagram
Han Ji Min
Han Ji Min started her journey with minor roles with her first breakout role in the revenge series Resurrection in 2005
Image Credit: Kim Tae Hee’s Instagram
Kim Tae Hee is considered one of the most beautiful South Korean actresses, most known for her roles in dramas such as Stairway to Heaven, Hi, Bye, Mama! and many more
Kim Tae Hee
