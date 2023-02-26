Heading 3

Korean actresses leading Hallyu fame

 Image Credit: Park Shin Hye’s Instagram

 Park Shin Hye

Park Shin Hye started acting as a younger version of many other Korean actresses and is well known for her role in romance dramas like You're Beautiful, The Heirs, Pinocchio, etc 

Song Hye Kyo gained her international popularity for leading roles in dramas like Autumn in My Heart, Hotelier, Guardian Angel, Descendants of the Sun, etc   

Song Hye Kyo 

 Image Credit: Song Hye Kyo’s Instagram 

Image Credit: Shin Min Ah’s Instagram 

Shin Min Ah is another talented actress best known for starring in television dramas Oh My Venus, My Girlfriend Is a Nine-Tailed Fox, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, etc.

Shin Min Ah

Image Credit: Bae Suzy’s Instagram

Bae Suzy gained fame as a member of the K-pop girl group Miss A with lead role in dramas like Dream High. Vagabond, Anna, etc

Bae Suzy

 Image Credit: Son Ye Jin’s Instagram

Son Ye Jin’s acting career started in the early 2000s, and her fame rose internationally with her acting in Crash Landing on You

 Son Ye Jin

Image Credit:  Park Min Young’s Instagram 

Park Min Young

Park Min Young rose to fame when she starred in the drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal and has since starred in shows like City Hunter, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, Her Private Life and more

She is best known for her popular television series Pasta, Master's Sun, It's Okay, That's Love, The Producers, Don't Dare to Dream, and When the Camellia Blooms   

Gong Hyo Jin 

 Image Credit: Gong Hyo Jin’s Instagram

 Image Credit: Han Ji Min’s Instagram

Han Ji Min

Han Ji Min started her journey with minor roles with her first breakout role in the revenge series Resurrection in 2005

 Image Credit: Kim Tae Hee’s Instagram

Kim Tae Hee is considered one of the most beautiful South Korean actresses, most known for her roles in dramas such as Stairway to Heaven, Hi, Bye, Mama! and many more 

 Kim Tae Hee

