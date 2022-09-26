Heading 3

Korean actresses who don’t look their age

 Ayushi Agrawal

SEPT 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Ready to welcome her first child with actor Hyun Bin, she looks fine as always

Son Ye Jin

Regarded as one of the most beautiful faces in the country, she is still going strong

Song Hye Kyo

She knows how to keep her life private, and her beauty secret is just as under the wraps

Jun Ji Hyun

The actress has grown right in front of her viewers’ eyes and still carries the same zeal as her teen self

Park Shin Hye

Years of being in the industry has definitely worked in her favor!

Park Min Young

Flawless as always, not letting the years do any numbers on her

Seo Ye Ji

Kim Go Eun

Excuse us while we revel in her beauty!

Pulling off high school roles just as well as her in her thirties is a fabulous feat

Kim Tae Ri

42 never looked so marvellous before, we are in awe!

Gong Hyo Jin

She is a breath of fresh air, as always

Han Hyo Joo

