Korean actresses who don’t look their age
Ayushi Agrawal
SEPT 26, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: News1
Ready to welcome her first child with actor Hyun Bin, she looks fine as always
Son Ye Jin
Image: News1
Regarded as one of the most beautiful faces in the country, she is still going strong
Song Hye Kyo
Image: News1
She knows how to keep her life private, and her beauty secret is just as under the wraps
Jun Ji Hyun
Image: News1
The actress has grown right in front of her viewers’ eyes and still carries the same zeal as her teen self
Park Shin Hye
Image: News1
Years of being in the industry has definitely worked in her favor!
Park Min Young
Image: News1
Flawless as always, not letting the years do any numbers on her
Seo Ye Ji
Image: News1
Kim Go Eun
Excuse us while we revel in her beauty!
Image: News1
Pulling off high school roles just as well as her in her thirties is a fabulous feat
Kim Tae Ri
Image: News1
42 never looked so marvellous before, we are in awe!
Gong Hyo Jin
Image: News1
She is a breath of fresh air, as always
Han Hyo Joo
