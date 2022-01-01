She has maintained a very charming demeanour in all her appearances
Han So Hee
Image: News1
Image: News1
Park Min Young
She has impressed the fans with her many roles and her many expressions
Image: News1
The new mom has always been a charmer.
Son Ye Jin
Image: News1
Her adorable features have always been a fan favourite!
Park Bo Young
Image: News1
The Korean beauty has been a global star with her smile being admired over and over again.
Suzy
Image: News1
She is lovely, through and through.
Kim Go Eun
Image: News1
Shin Min Ah
The queen of dimples has been the queen of hearts for a long time.
Her aura is welcoming and fabulous, just like her roles.
Jeon Yeo Been
Image: News1
Image: News1
The longtime favourite, she has been a dear one with her many lovable appearances.
Park Shin Hye
Image: News1
Her striking presence has been enhanced by her beautiful smile.
IU
