 Korean actresses with the best smiles

Ayushi Agrawal

DEC 17, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

She has maintained a very charming demeanour in all her appearances

Han So Hee

Image: News1

Image: News1

Park Min Young

She has impressed the fans with her many roles and her many expressions

Image: News1

The new mom has always been a charmer.

Son Ye Jin

Image: News1

Her adorable features have always been a fan favourite!

Park Bo Young

Image: News1

The Korean beauty has been a global star with her smile being admired over and over again.

Suzy

Image: News1

She is lovely, through and through.

Kim Go Eun

Image: News1

Shin Min Ah

The queen of dimples has been the queen of hearts for a long time.

Her aura is welcoming and fabulous, just like her roles.

Jeon Yeo Been

Image: News1

Image: News1

The longtime favourite, she has been a dear one with her many lovable appearances.

Park Shin Hye

Image: News1

Her striking presence has been enhanced by her beautiful smile.

IU

