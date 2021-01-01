Lee Jong Suk’s agency released a statement that the actor and K-pop idol IU are confirmed to be in a relationship. The couple then took to their fan cafe to share heartfelt letters with their fans
IU and Lee Jong Suk
Source: Lee Jong Suk and IU’s Instagram
The two began dating in 2015. Kim Woo Bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017 and Shin Min Ah stayed by his side through it all
Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah
Source: Kim Woo Bin and Shin Min Ah’s Instagram
ASTRO’s Rocky took the leap of faith by pursuing his YouTube web drama “Find Me If You Can” partner, Park Bo Yeon
Rocky and Park Bo Yeon
Source: Fantagio, Management District
Actress Gong Hyo Jin and Korean-American singer Kevin Oh started dating publicly back in April 2022. Just five months later in August 2022, she announced their plans for marriage
Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh
Source: Gong Hyo Jin and Kevin Oh's Instagram
On 1 January 2021, Dispatch released photos of Son Ye Jin waiting for Hyun Bin to pick her up, and fans around the world rejoiced. The actress also turned to Instagram to share that she has found a “good person” to be with
Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin
Source: VAST Entertainment, MSTeam Entertainment
Not long after the couple were photographed together at airport, Song Joong Ki’s agency confirmed that they were in a relationship and soon announced their marriage
Song Joong Ki and Katy Louise Saunders
Source: Song Joong Ki’s Instagram
The BIGBANG member married his first girlfriend, Min Hyo Rin, in 2018. It seems like the singer is a romantic as he wrote the popular song, Eyes Nose Lips, for the actress during their temporary break-up. They eventually got back together and the rest is history
Taeyang and Min Hyo Rin
Source: Plum Entertainment, YG Entertainment
Rain and Kim Tae Hee’s relationship was first disclosed on 1 January 2013. Four years later, the couple got married and now have two kids
Rain and Kim Tae Hee
Source: R.A.I.N. Company, Story J Company
Throwback to 2016, Lee Kwang Soo invited Lee Sun Bin to Running Man because the actress once expressed her interest in him. In 2018, their agencies confirmed that they had been dating for five months
Lee Kwang Soo and Lee Sun Bin
Source: Lee Sun Bin Instagram
Soloist Gummy and actor Jo Jung Suk’s history goes back to 2013 when they met each other through a mutual friend. They got married in 2018 and welcomed their first child in 2020
Gummy and Jo Jung Suk
Source: C-JeS Entertainment, JAM Entertainment
