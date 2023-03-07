Heading 3

 Korean celebrities who are good friends 

Image Credit: Park Seo Joon’s Instagram

park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik Lee Min Ho 

They met in 2012 and worked together in the sitcom Shut Up Family since then the duo shares a special bond 

mage Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram 

Lee Jong Suk and Kim Woo Bin 

The friendship between these two actors started in School 2013, they both got to know each other at the beginning of their careers and are still close 

Image Credit: IU’s Instagram, YG Entertainment

IU and Yoo In Na 

The actresses have been best friends since 2010, they both met on a variety show Heroes and have stuck with each other since 

 Image Credit: Park Hyung Sik’s Instagram 

Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik 

The two stars met on the set of the drama Hwarang, quickly become besties and from then have a fantastic friendship 

 Image Credit: Jung Woo Sung’s Instagram 

Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung 

The friendship between Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung has been for a long time, they met each other in 1999, became partners and formed their own talent agency together 

Image Credit: Management SOOP, Lee Dong Wook’s Instagram

Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook 

Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook are great friends, they have a lot in common so it became easy for them to grow their friendship naturally 

 Image Credit: Lee Min Ho’s Instagram, Jung Il Woo’s Instagram

Lee Min Ho and Jung Il Woo 

Lee Min Ho and Jung Il Woo share a bond of friendship, they both have been friends since their high school days 

Image Credit: Song Joong Ki’s Instagram, Lee Kwang Soo’s Instagram 

Song Joong Ki and Lee Kwang Soo 

They both have a great and long-term friendship, Song Joong Ki also made a cameo in Lee Kwang Soo's drama The Sound Of Your Heart

 Image Credit: Gong Hyo Jin’s Instagram 

Gong Hyo Jin, Son Ye Jin and Uhm Ji Won 

Gong Hyo Jin, Son Ye Jin and Uhm Ji Won, trio has been friends for a long time and are often seen hanging out with each other   

