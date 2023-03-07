Heading 3
Korean celebrities who are good friends
Image Credit: Park Seo Joon’s Instagram
park Seo Joon and Choi Woo Shik Lee Min Ho
They met in 2012 and worked together in the sitcom Shut Up Family since then the duo shares a special bond
mage Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram
Lee Jong Suk and Kim Woo Bin
The friendship between these two actors started in School 2013, they both got to know each other at the beginning of their careers and are still close
Image Credit: IU’s Instagram, YG Entertainment
IU and Yoo In Na
The actresses have been best friends since 2010, they both met on a variety show Heroes and have stuck with each other since
Image Credit: Park Hyung Sik’s Instagram
Park Seo Joon and Park Hyung Sik
The two stars met on the set of the drama Hwarang, quickly become besties and from then have a fantastic friendship
Image Credit: Jung Woo Sung’s Instagram
Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung
The friendship between Lee Jung Jae and Jung Woo Sung has been for a long time, they met each other in 1999, became partners and formed their own talent agency together
Image Credit: Management SOOP, Lee Dong Wook’s Instagram
Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook
Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook are great friends, they have a lot in common so it became easy for them to grow their friendship naturally
Image Credit: Lee Min Ho’s Instagram, Jung Il Woo’s Instagram
Lee Min Ho and Jung Il Woo
Lee Min Ho and Jung Il Woo share a bond of friendship, they both have been friends since their high school days
Image Credit: Song Joong Ki’s Instagram, Lee Kwang Soo’s Instagram
Song Joong Ki and Lee Kwang Soo
They both have a great and long-term friendship, Song Joong Ki also made a cameo in Lee Kwang Soo's drama The Sound Of Your Heart
Image Credit: Gong Hyo Jin’s Instagram
Gong Hyo Jin, Son Ye Jin and Uhm Ji Won
Gong Hyo Jin, Son Ye Jin and Uhm Ji Won, trio has been friends for a long time and are often seen hanging out with each other
