Korean celebrities who were born rich
mar 12, 2023
Kim Tae Hee
Actress Kim Tae Hee was born in a rich and well to do family, her father was the chairman of Hankook Union Transportation Company
Park Hyung Sik
He is seen in K-dramas like Strong Girl Bong Soon, Hwarang and Suits. His father is said to be a board member of BMW Korea
Jung Hae In
Jung Hae In is a South Korean actor, he is the great-grandson of Jeong Yakyong a great thinker of the later Joseon era, with reports of his parents owning a Hospital
Jung Il Woo
Actor Jung Il Woo’s father was reportedly the director of a Kendo Japanese fencing academy. It is also said that his grandfather was a President’s doctor and is the chief director of a hospital
Lee Yi Kyung
Lee Yi Kyung is a South Korean actor whose father was reportedly the CEO of LG Innotek, a large South Korean company
Lee Min Jung
Lee Min Jung is an actress who is known for her role in Boys Over Flowers, her father is known to be the CEO of a large advertising company in South Korea
Suho
EXO’s Suho grew up in Apgujeong which is known as one of the wealthiest neighbourhoods in South Korea
Honey Lee
Honey Lee’s father was reportedly a high-ranking official with the NIS and her mother was a professor at University
P.O
Pyo Jihoon, better known by his stage name P.O, is a South Korean rapper, singer and actor, whose father is said to own a duty-free shop
Gang Dong Won
Actor Gang Dong Won comes from a wealthy family background, his father is said to be a businessman and the vice president of SPP Heavy Industries
