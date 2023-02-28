Heading 3

Korean celebrity couple with big age gap   

feb 28, 2023

 Image Credit: Lee Byung Hun’s Instagram, Lee Min Jung’s Instagram

Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung 

Popular South Korean actor and actress, Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung have an age difference of twelve years, the couple has been married for nine years and has a son 

The couple has an age gap of seven years and has been dating for the last ten years and still have a loving and strong bond 

Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung 

 Image Credit: Jung Kyung Ho’s Instagram and Sooyoung’s Instagram

 Image Credit: Ryu Jun Yeol’s Instagram, Hyeri’s Instagram

During the script reading of Reply 1988, Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri, with an age gap of seven years, came across each other and their friendship turned into love in no time 

Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri

Image Credit: Shin Min Ah’s Instagram, Kim Woo Bin’s Instagram

Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have dated since 2015 despite having an age difference of six years, the lovebirds are deeply in love 

 Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin 

Image Credit: Ma Dong Seok’s Instagram, Ye Jung Hwa’s Instagram

Actor Ma Dong Seok fell in love with health trainer Ye Jung Hwa and even though they have seventeen year age gap the couple has great chemistry 

Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa 

 Image Credit:  Bae Yong Joon’s Instagram 

Bae Yong Joon and Park Soo Jin 

Actress Park Soo Jin and popular businessmen Bae Yong Joon are married even having thirteen years age gap and are the parents of two kids 

Famous Korean chef Baek Jong Won and actress So Yoo Jin are celebrating their marriage with an age difference of fifteen years 

 Baek Jong Won and So Yoo Jin 

Image Credit: So Yoo Jin’s Instagram

 Image Credit: Heechul’s Instagram, Momo’s Instagram

Heechul and Momo

Super Junior’s Heechul and Twice’s Momo have a thirteen-year gap between them however the couple has broken up since 

Image Credit: Crayon Pop Soyul ‘s Instagram

Another couple that proves age is just a number when it comes to true love, Moon Hee Jun and Crayon Pop’s Soyul have thirteen years age gap and are married since 2017 

Moon Hee Jun and Soyul 

