Korean celebrity couple with big age gap
Vedangi Joshi
feb 28, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: Lee Byung Hun’s Instagram, Lee Min Jung’s Instagram
Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung
Popular South Korean actor and actress, Lee Byung Hun and Lee Min Jung have an age difference of twelve years, the couple has been married for nine years and has a son
The couple has an age gap of seven years and has been dating for the last ten years and still have a loving and strong bond
Jung Kyung Ho and Sooyoung
Image Credit: Jung Kyung Ho’s Instagram and Sooyoung’s Instagram
Image Credit: Ryu Jun Yeol’s Instagram, Hyeri’s Instagram
During the script reading of Reply 1988, Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri, with an age gap of seven years, came across each other and their friendship turned into love in no time
Ryu Jun Yeol and Hyeri
Image Credit: Shin Min Ah’s Instagram, Kim Woo Bin’s Instagram
Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin have dated since 2015 despite having an age difference of six years, the lovebirds are deeply in love
Shin Min Ah and Kim Woo Bin
Image Credit: Ma Dong Seok’s Instagram, Ye Jung Hwa’s Instagram
Actor Ma Dong Seok fell in love with health trainer Ye Jung Hwa and even though they have seventeen year age gap the couple has great chemistry
Ma Dong Seok and Ye Jung Hwa
Image Credit: Bae Yong Joon’s Instagram
Bae Yong Joon and Park Soo Jin
Actress Park Soo Jin and popular businessmen Bae Yong Joon are married even having thirteen years age gap and are the parents of two kids
Famous Korean chef Baek Jong Won and actress So Yoo Jin are celebrating their marriage with an age difference of fifteen years
Baek Jong Won and So Yoo Jin
Image Credit: So Yoo Jin’s Instagram
Image Credit: Heechul’s Instagram, Momo’s Instagram
Heechul and Momo
Super Junior’s Heechul and Twice’s Momo have a thirteen-year gap between them however the couple has broken up since
Image Credit: Crayon Pop Soyul ‘s Instagram
Another couple that proves age is just a number when it comes to true love, Moon Hee Jun and Crayon Pop’s Soyul have thirteen years age gap and are married since 2017
Moon Hee Jun and Soyul
