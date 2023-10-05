Heading 3
Korean celebs at Paris Fashion Week 2023
BLACKPINK's Rosé attended Paris Fashion Week 2024 as Saint Laurent's ambassador
BLACKPINK's Rosé
Image: Getty Images
BLACKPINK's Jisoo attended the Paris Fashion Week 2024 as Dior's global ambassador for fashion and beauty
BLACKPINK's Jisoo
Image: Getty Images
BLACKPINK's Jennie attended the Paris Fashion Week 2024 as Chanel's ambassador
BLACKPINK's Jennie
Image: Jennie's Instagram
NewJeans’ Hyein was present at Louis Vuitton's show at the Paris Fashion Week 2024
NewJeans' Hyein
Image: Getty Images
Stray Kids' Felix was present at Louis Vuitton's show at the Paris Fashion Week 2024
Stray Kids' Felix
Image: Getty Images
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon was present at Louis Vuitton's show at the Paris Fashion Week 2024
Girls' Generation's Taeyeon
Image: Getty Images
Go Min Si attended the Chloé show at the Paris Fashion Week 2024
Youth Of May actress Go Min Si
Image: Go Min Si's Instagram
SEVENTEEN's THE8 was present at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week 2024
SEVENTEEN's THE8
Image: Getty Images
ATEEZ's Hongjoong was present at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week 2024
ATEEZ's Hongjoong
Image: Getty Images
HWASA attended the Masion Valentino show at the Paris Fashion Week 2024
HWASA
Image: Hwasa's Instagram
