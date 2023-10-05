Heading 3

Korean celebs at Paris Fashion Week 2023

BLACKPINK's Rosé attended Paris Fashion Week 2024 as Saint Laurent's ambassador

BLACKPINK's Rosé

Image: Getty Images

BLACKPINK's Jisoo attended the Paris Fashion Week 2024 as Dior's global ambassador for fashion and beauty

BLACKPINK's Jisoo

Image: Getty Images

BLACKPINK's Jennie attended the Paris Fashion Week 2024 as Chanel's ambassador

BLACKPINK's Jennie

Image: Jennie's Instagram

NewJeans’ Hyein was present at Louis Vuitton's show at the Paris Fashion Week 2024

NewJeans' Hyein

Image: Getty Images

Stray Kids' Felix was present at Louis Vuitton's show at the Paris Fashion Week 2024

Stray Kids' Felix

Image: Getty Images

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon was present at Louis Vuitton's show at the Paris Fashion Week 2024

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon

Image: Getty Images

Go Min Si attended the Chloé show at the Paris Fashion Week 2024

Youth Of May actress Go Min Si

Image: Go Min Si's Instagram

SEVENTEEN's THE8 was present at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week 2024

SEVENTEEN's THE8

Image: Getty Images

ATEEZ's Hongjoong was present at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week 2024

ATEEZ's Hongjoong

Image: Getty Images

HWASA attended the Masion Valentino show at the Paris Fashion Week 2024

HWASA

Image: Hwasa's Instagram

