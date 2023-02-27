Heading 3
Korean celebs who were idol trainees
Vedangi Joshi
feb 27, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: Ahn Hyo Seop’s Instagram
Ahn Hyo Seop
He was once an idol trainee in JYP Entertainment, but eventually thought that this is not his path and began his career as an actor
Gong Seung Yeon trained as a singer for seven years under SM Entertainment, but she shifted her path to become an actor
Gong Seung Yeon
Image Credit: Gong Seung Yeon’s Instagram
EXO's Kai The Handsome Hunk
Park Seo Joon being an expression King
Image Credit: Kim Min Jae’s Instagram
Kim Min Jae, also known by his stage name Real.be, is a South Korean actor and rapper, he was a first generation trainee from CJ E&M and trained for four years
Kim Min Jae
Image Credit: Ku Hye Sun’s Instagram
Ku Hye Sun used to be a trainee under SM Entertainment and was preparing to debut as an idol but she changed her path to became an actress
Ku Hye Sun
Image Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram
Lee Jong Suk is a South Korean actor and model, he was a trainee at SM Entertainment as a rapper
Lee Jong Suk
Image Credit: Seol In Ah’s Instagram
Seol In Ah
Seol In Ah is a South Korean actress who was once an idol trainee with KARA’s Heo Young Ji, later she found that acting is her true passion
Kim Min Kyu is known to have trained with SEVENTEEN before their debut
Kim Min Kyu
Image Credit: Kim Min Kyu’s Instagram
Image Credit: Kim Min Seok’s Instagram
Kim Min Seok
Kim Min Seok wanted to be an idol star, he even participated in the survival audition program SuperStar K3, shortly after which he started his acting career
Image Credit: Kwak Dong Yeon’s Instagram
Kwak Dong Yeon was a lead guitarist and vocalist of Kokoma Band, a trainee band managed by FNC Entertainment
Kwak Dong Yeon
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.