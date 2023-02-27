Korean celebs who were idol trainees 

Heading 3

Image Credit: Ahn Hyo Seop’s Instagram

Ahn Hyo Seop 

He was once an idol trainee in JYP Entertainment, but eventually thought that this is not his path and began his career as an actor 

Gong Seung Yeon trained as a singer for seven years under SM Entertainment, but she shifted her path to become an actor 

 Gong Seung Yeon 

 Image Credit: Gong Seung Yeon’s Instagram 

 Image Credit: Kim Min Jae’s Instagram 

Kim Min Jae, also known by his stage name Real.be, is a South Korean actor and rapper, he was a first generation trainee from CJ E&M and trained for four years

Kim Min Jae

 Image Credit: Ku Hye Sun’s Instagram 

Ku Hye Sun used to be a trainee under SM Entertainment and was preparing to debut as an idol but she changed her path to became an actress 

Ku Hye Sun

 Image Credit: Lee Jong Suk’s Instagram

Lee Jong Suk is a South Korean actor and model, he was a trainee at SM Entertainment as a rapper

Lee Jong Suk 

Image Credit: Seol In Ah’s Instagram

 Seol In Ah 

Seol In Ah is a South Korean actress who was once an idol trainee with KARA’s Heo Young Ji, later she found that acting is her true passion

Kim Min Kyu is known to have trained with SEVENTEEN before their debut 

Kim Min Kyu

 Image Credit: Kim Min Kyu’s Instagram

 Image Credit: Kim Min Seok’s Instagram

Kim Min Seok 

Kim Min Seok wanted to be an idol star, he even participated in the survival audition program  SuperStar K3, shortly after which he started his acting career 

 Image Credit: Kwak Dong Yeon’s Instagram 

Kwak Dong Yeon was a lead guitarist and vocalist of Kokoma Band, a trainee band managed by FNC Entertainment 

Kwak Dong Yeon

