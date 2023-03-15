Heading 3

Korean dramas that are disturbing 

mar 15, 2023

Image Credit: Netflix 

D.P. 

The drama tells the story of soldiers who are members of the military police team and have the mission to capture miliary deserters. A second season is eyeing release this year 

Image Credit: Netflix 

Hellbound 

The story is about unnamed supernatural beings known as executors of hell, who appear from nowhere to issue an order and condemn individuals to hell. The show is set to film a sequel soon   

 Image Credit: OCN, tvN

Dark Hole 

A group of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world have to fight for their lives against humans as they transform into creepy creatures in this thrilling K-drama 

Image Credit: SBS

The Penthouse: War in Life 

Penthouse follows the story of families living in the affluent 100-story building known as the Hera Palace as they battle for more power and wealth 

Image Credit: JTBC 

Beyond Evil

The K-drama is about two fearless detectives, who join forces to catch a dangerous serial killer

 Image Credit: Netflix 

Extracurricular

A high school student commits serious crimes to earn money for his survival and has to keep this a secret from everyone until one of his classmates finds the truth

 Image Credit: Netflix

The Silent Sea

When earth suffers from the lack of water and food caused by desertification, a team is selected to travel to the moon to retrieve a mysterious sample from an abandoned research station 

 Image Credit: OCN

Strangers from Hell 

A young man in his 20s moves to Seoul for his job, he stays in a cheap and small apartment which irks him and his suspicions turn true soon after

Image Credit: Netflix

Sweet Home

As humans turn into monsters, one troubled teenager and his new neighbours fight to survive while trying their best to not turn into savages themselves

Image Credit: OCN 

Search

It is the story of a specialised search party that is formed to uncover the truth behind mysterious disappearances and murders in the DMZ

