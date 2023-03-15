Heading 3
Korean dramas that are disturbing
Vedangi Joshi
mar 15, 2023
Image Credit: Netflix
D.P.
The drama tells the story of soldiers who are members of the military police team and have the mission to capture miliary deserters. A second season is eyeing release this year
Image Credit: Netflix
Hellbound
The story is about unnamed supernatural beings known as executors of hell, who appear from nowhere to issue an order and condemn individuals to hell. The show is set to film a sequel soon
Image Credit: OCN, tvN
Dark Hole
A group of survivors in a post-apocalyptic world have to fight for their lives against humans as they transform into creepy creatures in this thrilling K-drama
Image Credit: SBS
The Penthouse: War in Life
Penthouse follows the story of families living in the affluent 100-story building known as the Hera Palace as they battle for more power and wealth
Image Credit: JTBC
Beyond Evil
The K-drama is about two fearless detectives, who join forces to catch a dangerous serial killer
Image Credit: Netflix
Extracurricular
A high school student commits serious crimes to earn money for his survival and has to keep this a secret from everyone until one of his classmates finds the truth
Image Credit: Netflix
The Silent Sea
When earth suffers from the lack of water and food caused by desertification, a team is selected to travel to the moon to retrieve a mysterious sample from an abandoned research station
Image Credit: OCN
Strangers from Hell
A young man in his 20s moves to Seoul for his job, he stays in a cheap and small apartment which irks him and his suspicions turn true soon after
Image Credit: Netflix
Sweet Home
As humans turn into monsters, one troubled teenager and his new neighbours fight to survive while trying their best to not turn into savages themselves
Image Credit: OCN
Search
It is the story of a specialised search party that is formed to uncover the truth behind mysterious disappearances and murders in the DMZ
