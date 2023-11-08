Korean expressions to sound like a native

A versatile expression often used to convey surprise, amazement, or disbelief. Imagine the sudden realization of witnessing something extraordinary, like a jaw-dropping magic trick or an unexpected celebrity encounter
heol
A word that bursts with enthusiasm is often used to express excitement, approval, or admiration. Picture a soccer fan leaping for joy as their team scores the winning goal, or a music lover's ecstatic reaction to a mind-blowing performance
daebak
The art of acting cute or charming is often employed to persuade someone, seek attention, or simply express affection
aegyo
A powerful cheer of encouragement is used to motivate someone in their endeavors, whether it's an upcoming exam, a challenging competition, or any personal goal
Hwaiting
A slang term that has become a staple of Korean youth culture, referring to a close friend, confidant, and partner in crime
Beh Peuh
A skeptical yet curious expression, used to confirm something or express disbelief. Picture a detective questioning a suspect, a friend revealing an unbelievable story, or a child's wide-eyed wonder at a fantastical tale. Jinjja? captures the essence
jinjja?
An informal way to express gratitude is often used between friends, family members, or casual acquaintances. Picture a simple act of kindness, a thoughtful gesture, or a helpful hand. Gomawoyo conveys the warmth of appreciation
gomawoyo
A humble response to gratitude, used to downplay one's actions or express unworthiness of praise. Picture someone receiving a compliment or a gift, and with a modest smile, they say cheonmaneyo
cheonmaneyo
A polite and considerate way to inquire about someone's well-being, often used in greetings and casual conversations. Picture a warm encounter between friends, family members, or even strangers showing genuine concern
jal jinaesseoyo?
A customary phrase said before eating, expressing appreciation for the meal and anticipation for the culinary experience