Korean Hair Care To Prevent Hairfall 

Sugandha Srivastava

june 06, 2023

Start with a gentle shampoo that cleanses the scalp without stripping away natural oils or causing dryness

Gentle Cleansing

Pay attention to your scalp health by using a scalp scrub or treatment to remove buildup and promote a healthy environment for hair growth

Scalp Care

Use a hydrating hair mask or conditioner to provide moisture and nourishment to your hair, focusing on the ends to prevent dryness and breakage

Hydration and Nourishment

Minimize the use of heat styling tools like straighteners and curling irons, as excessive heat can damage the hair and lead to hair fall. Opt for heatless styling techniques whenever possible

Avoid Heat Styling

Apply hair products with UV protection to shield your hair from the damaging effects of the sun's rays

Protect from UV Damage

Stimulate blood circulation and promote hair growth by regularly massaging your scalp with your fingertips. This can also help relax and relieve stress

Scalp Massage

Incorporate a hair essence or serum into your routine, focusing on the scalp and hair roots. These products can strengthen the hair and reduce hair fall

Use Hair Essence or Serum

Minimize the use of hair products containing harsh chemicals like sulfates and parabens, as they can strip the hair of its natural oils and lead to dryness and breakage

Avoid Harsh Chemicals

Maintain a balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins, as proper nutrition is essential for healthy hair growth

Balanced Diet

Trim your hair regularly to get rid of split ends and prevent them from traveling up the hair shaft, which can lead to hair breakage and fall

Regular Trimming

