Pujya Doss

september 18, 2023

Korean pickup lines to try on your crush 

This is a classic line that any self-proclaimed K-drama fan has probably heard in more than one drama

Narang sagwilrae - Do you want to date me?

Image: Pexels

This is one of the current trending pick-up lines in Korean. This expression is similar to the English expression 'Netflix and chill'

Ramyon mokkko galrae - Do you want to eat ramen at my place?

Image: Pexels

This expression is similar to the previous one of being an innuendo on taking someone to your house

Uri jip goyanghi bolrae - Do you want to meet my cat?

Image: Pexels

The old pretending that you have met before even though you have never seen the person in your life. A classic in every culture

Uri odiso mannaji anassoyo - Haven’t we met before?

Image: Pexels

The comfort expressed in this line and the possible suggestive remark are not missed

Swigo galkka - Should we rest a bit before going?

Image: Pexels

You can ask someone out on a date by asking them if they want to have a drink with you

Han jan halraeyo - Do you want to have a drink with me?

Image: Pexels

You might have heard this line before in English. It's just as hilarious in Korean as it is in English. Use it at your own discretion

Image: Pexels

Gogi an apayo chongugeso ttorojil ttae - Did it hurt? When falling from heaven?

What better way to get to know your crush than bonding over shared interests? 

Image: Pexels

Hokshi Messi joha haseyo?  -  Do you like Messi? 

Another romantic line from K-drama that you can use in flirting goes, “Why do you look at me like that?” “How else should I look at you?”

Dalli eotteoke tteuji? - How else should I look at you?

Image: Pexels

This phrase is one of the most iconic lines from the K-drama “Scarlet Heart: Goryeo,” which means, “You’re my person. You belong to me.”

Non nae saramiya non nae goya - You’re my person. You belong to me

Image: Pexels

