Korean pickup lines to try on your crush
This is a classic line that any self-proclaimed K-drama fan has probably heard in more than one drama
Narang sagwilrae - Do you want to date me?
This is one of the current trending pick-up lines in Korean. This expression is similar to the English expression 'Netflix and chill'
Ramyon mokkko galrae - Do you want to eat ramen at my place?
This expression is similar to the previous one of being an innuendo on taking someone to your house
Uri jip goyanghi bolrae - Do you want to meet my cat?
The old pretending that you have met before even though you have never seen the person in your life. A classic in every culture
Uri odiso mannaji anassoyo - Haven’t we met before?
The comfort expressed in this line and the possible suggestive remark are not missed
Swigo galkka - Should we rest a bit before going?
You can ask someone out on a date by asking them if they want to have a drink with you
Han jan halraeyo - Do you want to have a drink with me?
You might have heard this line before in English. It's just as hilarious in Korean as it is in English. Use it at your own discretion
Gogi an apayo chongugeso ttorojil ttae - Did it hurt? When falling from heaven?
What better way to get to know your crush than bonding over shared interests?
Hokshi Messi joha haseyo? - Do you like Messi?
Another romantic line from K-drama that you can use in flirting goes, “Why do you look at me like that?” “How else should I look at you?”
Dalli eotteoke tteuji? - How else should I look at you?
This phrase is one of the most iconic lines from the K-drama “Scarlet Heart: Goryeo,” which means, “You’re my person. You belong to me.”
Non nae saramiya non nae goya - You’re my person. You belong to me
