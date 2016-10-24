Heading 3

 Korean Pop Songs That Went Global

Very definitive of the group’s career, the song has become iconic over the years and achieved a global audience thanks to its catchy beat

Sorry Sorry by Super Junior

Source: Label SJ

PSY released his 19th single, “Gentleman,” on April 12, 2013 (KST). The song is the follow-up to his global breakthrough single “Gangnam Style,” which had amassed over 1.5 billion YouTube views at the time of the release of “Gentleman”

Gentleman by PSY

Source: YG Entertainment

BTS has a song called “DNA” that was recorded in both Korean and Japanese. The lead single from the group’s fifth extended play, Love Yourself: Her (2017), was an international hit

DNA by BTS 

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS recorded the song “Fire” for their first compilation album, The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever (2016). Itis one of the best and most viral K-pop songs of all time!

Fire by BTS 

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

On October 24, 2016, JYP Entertainment made the song available as TWICE’s third extended play’s lead single, Twicecoaster: Lane 1, making it as one of the breakout releases for the group

TT by TWICE

Source: JYP Entertainment

PSY collaborated with CL from 2NE1 on the song “Daddy.” It was released as the lead single from his sixth studio album, Chiljip Psy-da, through YG Entertainment and has a global fan favour

Daddy by PSY ft. CL 

Source: YG Entertainment 

BLACKPINK released the song “As If It’s Your Last” has a synth-pop, house, reggae, and moombahton musical style. It became an internationally beloved release for the girl group

As If It’s Your Last by BLACKPINK

Source: YG Entertainment

Members T.O.P, G-Dragon, and longtime group collaborator Teddy Park wrote the song, with the latter two also handling production and songwriting. Its catchphrases made it a celebratory release worldwide

Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG

Source: YG Entertainment

“Boombayah” topped the Billboard World Digital Song Sales list in its first week of sales and peaked at number 7 in South Korea. It is also the first K-pop debut music video to exceed 1 billion views on YouTube

Boombayah by BLACKPINK

Source: YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK’s "Pink Venom" peaked at number one on the Billboard Global 200 chart for two weeks, becoming the first number-one hit by a girl group

Pink Venom by BLACKPINK

Source: YG Entertainment

