Very definitive of the group’s career, the song has become iconic over the years and achieved a global audience thanks to its catchy beat
Sorry Sorry by Super Junior
PSY released his 19th single, “Gentleman,” on April 12, 2013 (KST). The song is the follow-up to his global breakthrough single “Gangnam Style,” which had amassed over 1.5 billion YouTube views at the time of the release of “Gentleman”
Gentleman by PSY
BTS has a song called “DNA” that was recorded in both Korean and Japanese. The lead single from the group’s fifth extended play, Love Yourself: Her (2017), was an international hit
DNA by BTS
BTS recorded the song “Fire” for their first compilation album, The Most Beautiful Moment In Life: Young Forever (2016). Itis one of the best and most viral K-pop songs of all time!
Fire by BTS
On October 24, 2016, JYP Entertainment made the song available as TWICE’s third extended play’s lead single, Twicecoaster: Lane 1, making it as one of the breakout releases for the group
TT by TWICE
PSY collaborated with CL from 2NE1 on the song “Daddy.” It was released as the lead single from his sixth studio album, Chiljip Psy-da, through YG Entertainment and has a global fan favour
Daddy by PSY ft. CL
BLACKPINK released the song “As If It’s Your Last” has a synth-pop, house, reggae, and moombahton musical style. It became an internationally beloved release for the girl group
As If It’s Your Last by BLACKPINK
Members T.O.P, G-Dragon, and longtime group collaborator Teddy Park wrote the song, with the latter two also handling production and songwriting. Its catchphrases made it a celebratory release worldwide
Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG
“Boombayah” topped the Billboard World Digital Song Sales list in its first week of sales and peaked at number 7 in South Korea. It is also the first K-pop debut music video to exceed 1 billion views on YouTube
Boombayah by BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK’s "Pink Venom" peaked at number one on the Billboard Global 200 chart for two weeks, becoming the first number-one hit by a girl group
Pink Venom by BLACKPINK
