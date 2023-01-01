Heading 3

Korean stars completing military in 2023

Ayushi Agrawal

DEC 19, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

EXO’s sunshine member Baekhyun will be finally back with the rest of the group!

Baekhyun

Image: News1

Shownu

MONSTA X’s leader will be returning to the young ones soon.

Image: News1

The youngest from SHINee will be the last to complete his military service.

Taemin

Image: News1

The actor will be making his way back to more success!

Gong Myung

Image: News1

After the spike in his fame just ahead of his enlistment, we await his next project.

Jang Ki Yong

Image: News1

Another actor whose return we’re really looking forward to.

Seo Kang Joon

Image: News1

P.O

His positive energy has been missed!

The group’s oldest has served in the military and will return to his brothers in 2023.

Inseong

Image: News1

SF9’s leader will soon return to take back the charge of the group.

Youngbin

Image: News1

ASTRO’s younger members have surely missed the presence of this ball of energy.

MJ

