EXO’s sunshine member Baekhyun will be finally back with the rest of the group!
Baekhyun
Image: News1
Image: News1
Shownu
MONSTA X’s leader will be returning to the young ones soon.
Image: News1
The youngest from SHINee will be the last to complete his military service.
Taemin
Image: News1
The actor will be making his way back to more success!
Gong Myung
Image: News1
After the spike in his fame just ahead of his enlistment, we await his next project.
Jang Ki Yong
Image: News1
Another actor whose return we’re really looking forward to.
Seo Kang Joon
Image: News1
P.O
His positive energy has been missed!
The group’s oldest has served in the military and will return to his brothers in 2023.
Inseong
Image: News1
Image: News1
SF9’s leader will soon return to take back the charge of the group.
Youngbin
Image: News1
ASTRO’s younger members have surely missed the presence of this ball of energy.
MJ
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 2023 K-dramas we
are eager for