Korean stars we wish to see in Hollywood
South Korea’s heartthrob Lee Min Ho is extremely popular all over the world and given a chance, he might create waves in Hollywood
Image: SBS
Lee Min Ho
The talented Vincenzo star will leave an exceptional mark if he ventures into Hollywood in the future
Image: tvN
Song Joong Ki
Korea’s highest-paid actor Kim Soo Hyun's impressive acting skills might land him a Hollywood role in the future
Kim Soo Hyun's
Image: tvN
Queen of Tears actress Kim Ji Won is known for her versatility, which might help her venture into the American film industry
Kim Ji Won
Image: JYP Entertainment
Choi Woo Shik’s meticulous performances in Parasite, A Killer Pradox, and more are absolutely Hollywood-worthy
Choi Woo Shik
Image: SBS
Known for his evergreen charm and dubbed as a hitmaker, Gong Yoo can land it big in Hollywood
Gong Yoo
Image: tvN
Highly regarded for her noteworthy acting skills, Kim Tae Ri may step into the Hollywood industry in the future
Kim Tae Ri
Image: Disney+
The Exhuma star harbors outstanding acting skills, that might help her in Hollywood
Kim Go Eun
Image: TVING
Known for her performance in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, Park So Dam has the ability to make headlines in Hollywood
Park So Dam
Image: tvN
Click Here
Yoo Ah In has starred in many acclaimed films, that showcase his potential for international films
Yoo Ah In
Image: Netflix