Moupriya Banerjee

june 21, 2024

Entertainment

Korean stars we wish to see in Hollywood

South Korea’s heartthrob Lee Min Ho is extremely popular all over the world and given a chance, he might create waves in Hollywood

Image: SBS

Lee Min Ho

The talented Vincenzo star will leave an exceptional mark if he ventures into Hollywood in the future

Image: tvN

Song Joong Ki

Korea’s highest-paid actor Kim Soo Hyun's impressive acting skills might land him a Hollywood role in the future

Kim Soo Hyun's

Image: tvN

Queen of Tears actress Kim Ji Won is known for her versatility, which might help her venture into the American film industry

Kim Ji Won

Image: JYP Entertainment

Choi Woo Shik’s meticulous performances in Parasite, A Killer Pradox, and more are absolutely Hollywood-worthy

Choi Woo Shik

Image: SBS

Known for his evergreen charm and dubbed as a hitmaker, Gong Yoo can land it big in Hollywood

Gong Yoo

Image: tvN

Highly regarded for her noteworthy acting skills, Kim Tae Ri may step into the Hollywood industry in the future

Kim Tae Ri

Image: Disney+

The Exhuma star harbors outstanding acting skills, that might help her in Hollywood

Kim Go Eun

Image: TVING

Known for her performance in the Oscar-winning film Parasite, Park So Dam has the ability to make headlines in Hollywood

Park So Dam

Image: tvN

Yoo Ah In has starred in many acclaimed films, that showcase his potential for international films

Yoo Ah In

Image: Netflix

