Korean stars who are football fans 

Vedangi Joshi

MARCH 22, 2023

Fashion 

Minho is a South Korean singer, actor, and songwriter, who has mentioned how he wanted to be a football player. His father is a known football coach

Choi Min Ho 

Image Credit: Choi Min Ho’s Instagram

Actor Lee Min Ho once hoped to become a football player, but he had an injury during his school times. He still keeps up with his favourite sport by playing in his free time

Lee Min Ho 

 Image Credit: Lee Min Ho’s Instagram

Kim Minseok better known by his stage name Xiumin is a huge football fan, during his high school days he even formed a football club with his friends 

Xiumin 

Image Credit: Xiumin’s Instagram

Yoon Doojoon, leader of the boy group HIGHLIGHT, is a football fan and also enjoys playing it, he is a well-known fan of FC Barcelona and is a midfielder for his own team, FC MEN   

 Yoon Doojoon 

 Image Credit:  Yoon Doojoon’s Instagram

Another member of HIGHLIGHT, Lee Gikwang is a part of the football team FC MEN along with Yoon Doojoon. He was the host of the football variety show, God of Soccer.

 Lee Gikwang 

 Image Credit: Lee Gikwang’s Instagram

LOONA’s Hyunjin is a star athlete herself, she loves football and other sports and was a part of various sports clubs 

Hyunjin 

Image Credit: BlockBerry Creative

VIXX’s Leo was part of South Korea's National Youth football team, he’s known as one of the most notable idol-football players 

Leo 

Image Credit: Leo’s Instagram

NCT’s Yuta has the skills of an athlete, he is also known to have played football for many years, from the age of 5 to 16 

Yuta 

Image Credit:  Yuta’s Instagram

SF9’s Rowoon has previous experience with playing football ever since he was in third grade and is a huge fan of football 

Rowoon 

 Image Credit: Rowoon

Song Joong Ki, the South Korean actor, is a big fan of football, he is a competent football player and has shown his skills in the Asian Dream Cup a few times 

Song Joong Ki 

 Image Credit: Song Joong Ki’s Instagram

