Minho is a South Korean singer, actor, and songwriter, who has mentioned how he wanted to be a football player. His father is a known football coach
Choi Min Ho
Image Credit: Choi Min Ho’s Instagram
Actor Lee Min Ho once hoped to become a football player, but he had an injury during his school times. He still keeps up with his favourite sport by playing in his free time
Lee Min Ho
Image Credit: Lee Min Ho’s Instagram
Kim Minseok better known by his stage name Xiumin is a huge football fan, during his high school days he even formed a football club with his friends
Xiumin
Image Credit: Xiumin’s Instagram
Yoon Doojoon, leader of the boy group HIGHLIGHT, is a football fan and also enjoys playing it, he is a well-known fan of FC Barcelona and is a midfielder for his own team, FC MEN
Yoon Doojoon
Image Credit: Yoon Doojoon’s Instagram
Another member of HIGHLIGHT, Lee Gikwang is a part of the football team FC MEN along with Yoon Doojoon. He was the host of the football variety show, God of Soccer.
Lee Gikwang
Image Credit: Lee Gikwang’s Instagram
LOONA’s Hyunjin is a star athlete herself, she loves football and other sports and was a part of various sports clubs
Hyunjin
Image Credit: BlockBerry Creative
VIXX’s Leo was part of South Korea's National Youth football team, he’s known as one of the most notable idol-football players
Leo
Image Credit: Leo’s Instagram
NCT’s Yuta has the skills of an athlete, he is also known to have played football for many years, from the age of 5 to 16
Yuta
Image Credit: Yuta’s Instagram
SF9’s Rowoon has previous experience with playing football ever since he was in third grade and is a huge fan of football
Rowoon
Image Credit: Rowoon
Song Joong Ki, the South Korean actor, is a big fan of football, he is a competent football player and has shown his skills in the Asian Dream Cup a few times
Song Joong Ki
Image Credit: Song Joong Ki’s Instagram
