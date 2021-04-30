Korean April 30, 2021
stars who have monolid eyes
Koo Ja Sung has beautiful monolid eyes
Kim Soo Hyun, who is Korea’s top-paid actor right now boasts of this unique feature
Song Joong Ki has monolid eyes as well
Fans love Park Seo Joon’s pretty monolid eyes
Lee Jong Suk has this distinctive feature as well
‘The Heirs’ actor Kim Woo Bin has soul-stirring monolid eyes
Kim Seok Jin, who is often voted as the most handsome K-pop idol, also has alluring monolid eyes
Park Ji Min proves that he doesn't need double eyelids to look handsome
K-Pop idol, Park Jin Young has charming monolid eyes
Exo’s Xiumin also boasts of monolid eyes which add to his doll-like appearance
For more updates on K-Pop, K-Drama, and beauty, follow Pinkvilla