Korean
stars who have monolid eyes

April 30, 2021

Koo Ja Sung has beautiful monolid eyes

Kim Soo Hyun, who is Korea’s top-paid actor right now boasts of this unique feature

Song Joong Ki has monolid eyes as well

Fans love Park Seo Joon’s pretty monolid eyes

Lee Jong Suk has this distinctive feature as well

‘The Heirs’ actor Kim Woo Bin has soul-stirring monolid eyes

Kim Seok Jin, who is often voted as the most handsome K-pop idol, also has alluring monolid eyes

Park Ji Min proves that he doesn't need double eyelids to look handsome

K-Pop idol, Park Jin Young has charming monolid eyes

Exo’s Xiumin also boasts of monolid eyes which add to his doll-like appearance

