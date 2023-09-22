Korean stars Who Were Exempted From Military
Suga of BTS began alternative military service on September 22, 2023, exempting him from combat duties.
Image: Suga’s Instagram
Suga
Suga's exemption from combat duties is speculated to be linked to a 2020 surgery for a torn shoulder labrum, a thick tissue attached to the shoulder socket's edge that helps stabilize the joint's ball
Image: Suga’s Instagram
Despite facing nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017 and successfully completing treatment, Kim Woo-bin received an exemption from military service
Image: Kim Woo Bin’s Instagram
Kim Woo Bin
Born on July 16, 1989, he is a South Korean actor and model known for his roles in various movies and dramas
Image: Kim Woo Bin’s Instagram
The actor from the popular K-drama "Business Proposal" moved to Canada at the age of seven, and his Canadian citizenship exempted him from mandatory military service
Ahn Hyo Seop
Image: Ahn Hyo Seop’s Instagram
So now we can expect to see him with many more new K-dramas and in more exciting roles
Image: Ahn Hyo Seop’s Instagram
Park Hae-jin, a renowned South Korean actor, faced criticism for appearing to evade military service
Image: Park Hae Jin’s Instagram
Park Hae Jin
However, he received an exemption in 2004 due to a long-standing mental disorder
Image: Park Hae Jin’s Instagram
Seo In Guk, a South Korean singer-songwriter and actor, enlisted in the military in 2017 but served only four days due to a bone and cartilage condition called Osteochondritis dissecans
Image: Seo In Guk’s Instagram
Seo In Guk
