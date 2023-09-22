Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 14, 2023

Entertainment

Korean stars Who Were Exempted From Military

Suga of BTS began alternative military service on September 22, 2023, exempting him from combat duties.

Image: Suga’s Instagram 

Suga

Suga's exemption from combat duties is speculated to be linked to a 2020 surgery for a torn shoulder labrum, a thick tissue attached to the shoulder socket's edge that helps stabilize the joint's ball

Image: Suga’s Instagram 

Despite facing nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017 and successfully completing treatment, Kim Woo-bin received an exemption from military service

Image: Kim Woo Bin’s Instagram 

Kim Woo Bin

Born on July 16, 1989, he is a South Korean actor and model known for his roles in various movies and dramas

Image: Kim Woo Bin’s Instagram 

The actor from the popular K-drama "Business Proposal" moved to Canada at the age of seven, and his Canadian citizenship exempted him from mandatory military service

Ahn Hyo Seop

Image: Ahn Hyo Seop’s Instagram 

So now we can expect to see him with many more new K-dramas and in more exciting roles 

Image: Ahn Hyo Seop’s Instagram 

Park Hae-jin, a renowned South Korean actor, faced criticism for appearing to evade military service

Image: Park Hae Jin’s Instagram 

Park Hae Jin

However, he received an exemption in 2004 due to a long-standing mental disorder

Image: Park Hae Jin’s Instagram 

Seo In Guk, a South Korean singer-songwriter and actor, enlisted in the military in 2017 but served only four days due to a bone and cartilage condition called Osteochondritis dissecans

Image: Seo In Guk’s Instagram 

Seo In Guk

Jo Jung Suk

