Korean Travel Etiquette: 10 Tips
A respectful bow is a common greeting in Korea, with the depth signifying the level of respect or formality in the situation
Image: Pexels
Bowing
Before entering homes or traditional restaurants, it's customary to remove your shoes to maintain cleanliness and show respect
Image: Pexels
Remove Shoes
Offer and receive items, especially money and gifts, with both hands as a sign of politeness and respect
Image: Pexels
Use Both Hands
Pointing at people or objects is considered rude. Instead, use an open hand or gesture to indicate something
Image: Pexels
Don't Point
In some public places, tattoos can be associated with taboo or rebellion, so it's best to cover them if possible
Image: Pexels
Cover Tattoos
Speaking loudly on buses and subways is discouraged, as Koreans value a quiet and peaceful travel experience
Image: Pexels
Silence on Public Transport
When presenting gifts, use both hands and choose items that reflect thoughtfulness, avoiding clocks or sharp objects with negative connotations
Gift Giving
Image: Pexels
Wait for the eldest person to start the meal, and don't lift your rice or soup bowl while eating to show respect
Image: Pexels
Dining Etiquette
Tipping is not customary in Korea; quality service is expected as part of the experience
No Tipping
Image: Pexels
Click Here
Learning basic Korean phrases such as "hello" and "thank you" demonstrates your respect for the local culture and enhances your travel experience
Image: Pexels
Learn Basic Phrases