Pujya Doss

November 3, 2023

Korean Travel Etiquette: 10 Tips

A respectful bow is a common greeting in Korea, with the depth signifying the level of respect or formality in the situation

Image: Pexels

Bowing

Before entering homes or traditional restaurants, it's customary to remove your shoes to maintain cleanliness and show respect

Image: Pexels

Remove Shoes

Offer and receive items, especially money and gifts, with both hands as a sign of politeness and respect

Image: Pexels

Use Both Hands

Pointing at people or objects is considered rude. Instead, use an open hand or gesture to indicate something

Image: Pexels

Don't Point

In some public places, tattoos can be associated with taboo or rebellion, so it's best to cover them if possible

Image: Pexels

Cover Tattoos

Speaking loudly on buses and subways is discouraged, as Koreans value a quiet and peaceful travel experience

Image: Pexels

Silence on Public Transport

When presenting gifts, use both hands and choose items that reflect thoughtfulness, avoiding clocks or sharp objects with negative connotations

Gift Giving

Image: Pexels

Wait for the eldest person to start the meal, and don't lift your rice or soup bowl while eating to show respect

Image: Pexels

Dining Etiquette

Tipping is not customary in Korea; quality service is expected as part of the experience

No Tipping

Image: Pexels

Learning basic Korean phrases such as "hello" and "thank you" demonstrates your respect for the local culture and enhances your travel experience

Image: Pexels

Learn Basic Phrases

