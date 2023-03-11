Heading 3
Korean variety shows we miss
mar 11, 2023
Image Credit: MBC
Infinite Challenge
It was one of the longest-running Korean TV programs and had the highest viewership, it used many slow-mo, fun games, and challenges
Image Credit: MBC
We Got Married
It paired up Korean celebrities to show what life could be like if they were married, the show also had a twist in that each week the couple was assigned a mission
Image Credit: tvN
New Journey to the West
In each season every cast member was dressed as a certain character and travelled to places on a mission to find mystical dragon balls, they must complete a task in order to receive dragon balls
Image Credit: Mnet
Hit the Stage
Hit the Stage was based on K-pop idols teaming up with professional dance teams to compete in a dance survival contest
Image Credit: SBS
Roommate
The show featured eleven celebrities living together sharing common spaces such as the kitchen, living room, and washrooms, as well as household tasks. The house was covered by sixty cameras over five bedrooms
Image Credit: KBS
Star Golden Bell
The show consisted of mini-games with certain prize amounts, the winning celebrity is given the opportunity to ring the bell by correctly answering a riddle and if the answer is correct money is donated in the winner's name
Image Credit: KBS Joy
Hello Baby
In this show celebrities experience parenthood by raising children of age 5 and under, the main purpose was to see if the celebrities make good parents or not
Image Credit: SBS
Strong Heart
The format of the show was that twenty guest stars tell emotional stories to make people cry or laugh and the best storyteller wins the show
Image Credit: SBS
X-Man
This show had many mini-games where participants need to find the X-man by completing tasks and competing against each other
Image Credit: JTBC
Traveler
Celebrities go on a trip to a distant country, they have to record everything from their travel, about what they have learned and felt in their journey
