Korean words that are popular globally

A common way to greet someone in Korean in a formal setting

Annyeonghaseyo: Hello 

A polite way to express gratitude

Gamsahamnida: Thank you

A way to apologize for something you have done wrong

Mianhaeyo: Sorry

A way to express your love for someone

Saranghaeyo: I love you

A casual way to say goodbye to someone

Jal isseoyo: Goodbye 

A simple way to say yes

Ye: Yes

A simple way to say no

Aniyo: No

A term used by females to address older males affectionately

Oppa

The youngest member of a group or family

Maknae

 A popular Korean dish featuring mixed rice with vegetables, meat, and a spicy sauce

Bibimbap

