Korean words that are popular globally
A common way to greet someone in Korean in a formal setting
Annyeonghaseyo: Hello
A polite way to express gratitude
Gamsahamnida: Thank you
A way to apologize for something you have done wrong
Mianhaeyo: Sorry
A way to express your love for someone
Saranghaeyo: I love you
A casual way to say goodbye to someone
Jal isseoyo: Goodbye
A simple way to say yes
Ye: Yes
A simple way to say no
Aniyo: No
A term used by females to address older males affectionately
Oppa
The youngest member of a group or family
Maknae
A popular Korean dish featuring mixed rice with vegetables, meat, and a spicy sauce
Bibimbap
