Pujya Doss

January 18, 2024

Entertainment

Korean Words we learned from K-dramas 

English Translation: I’m happy

Image credits: MBC

Hengbokhae

English Translation: Do You Want To Die?

Image credits: MBC

Jugeullae 

English Translation: Don’t Go

Image credits: MBC

Gajima

English Translation: Sleep Well

Jalja 

Image credits: MBC

English Translation: Are You Okay?

Gwenchana?

Image credits: MBC

Wae Geu Rae? 

Image credits: MBC

English Translation: What’s Wrong?

English Translation: Are You Hungry?

Baegopah? 

Image credits: MBC

English Translation: What In The World!?

Sesange 

Image credits: MBC

 English Translation: Crush Or One-Sided Love

Jjaksarang 

Image credits: MBC

English Translation: Let’s Break Up.

Haeuhjija 

Image credits: MBC

