Korean Words we learned from K-dramas
English Translation: I’m happy
Hengbokhae
English Translation: Do You Want To Die?
Jugeullae
English Translation: Don’t Go
Gajima
English Translation: Sleep Well
Jalja
English Translation: Are You Okay?
Gwenchana?
Wae Geu Rae?
English Translation: What’s Wrong?
English Translation: Are You Hungry?
Baegopah?
English Translation: What In The World!?
Sesange
English Translation: Crush Or One-Sided Love
Jjaksarang
English Translation: Let’s Break Up.
Haeuhjija
