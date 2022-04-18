Entertainment

Itisha Arya

April 18, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian's
family moments

Christmas with family

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney celebrated her first christmas with her blended family and the pictures are mind blowing

In December 2021, the mother-daughter duo rocked matching stylish coats in a series of photos posted to Instagram

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed a vacay in Italy and on her return received a sweet surprise from her kids with a handwritten 'welcome home' sign

When Kourtney's kids surprised her

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kardashian shared this adorable photo of Reign all dressed up for his Valentine's Day dance in 2022, which showed him donning a little tuxedo

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Valentines day with Reign

Celebrating Father's Day

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

In 2020, Kardashian gave her ex Scott Disick a shoutout on Father's Day by sharing a photo of them with their kids

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

During a rainy day in April 2021, Kardashian shared a compilation of photos of her cuddled up with her son Reign on Instagram

Cuddling with Reign

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian shared a sweet snap of her cuddling with her kids as she rang in New Year's Day in 2021

New Years with kids

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

This picture of Kourtney in Italy with Mason carrying her shopping bags is all hearts

Shopping in Italy

Image: Scott Disick Instagram

In December 2020, Disick celebrated Kardashian on Instagram with a happy family picture

Happy family

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

This adorable picture of Kourtney with Penelope prove that the mother-daughter duo have the best bond

Mother like daughter

