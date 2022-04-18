Entertainment
Itisha Arya
April 18, 2022
Kourtney Kardashian's
family moments
Christmas with family
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Kourtney celebrated her first christmas with her blended family and the pictures are mind blowing
In December 2021, the mother-daughter duo rocked matching stylish coats in a series of photos posted to Instagram
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker enjoyed a vacay in Italy and on her return received a sweet surprise from her kids with a handwritten 'welcome home' sign
When Kourtney's kids surprised her
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Kardashian shared this adorable photo of Reign all dressed up for his Valentine's Day dance in 2022, which showed him donning a little tuxedo
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Valentines day with Reign
Celebrating Father's Day
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
In 2020, Kardashian gave her ex Scott Disick a shoutout on Father's Day by sharing a photo of them with their kids
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
During a rainy day in April 2021, Kardashian shared a compilation of photos of her cuddled up with her son Reign on Instagram
Cuddling with Reign
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian shared a sweet snap of her cuddling with her kids as she rang in New Year's Day in 2021
New Years with kids
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
This picture of Kourtney in Italy with Mason carrying her shopping bags is all hearts
Shopping in Italy
Image: Scott Disick Instagram
In December 2020, Disick celebrated Kardashian on Instagram with a happy family picture
Happy family
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
This adorable picture of Kourtney with Penelope prove that the mother-daughter duo have the best bond
Mother like daughter
