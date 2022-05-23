Entertainment

Itisha Arya

May 23, 2022

Kravis: Relationship timeline

Dating rumours

Image: Getty Images

The pair sparked dating speculation after Barker dropped several flirty comments beneath Kourtney’s Instagram posts, including a red rose emoji

After being friends for years, things turned romantic between Kardashian and Barker in early 2021

Image: Getty Images

Officially dating

A month after news of their relationship broke, the couple confirmed their romance themselves on social media

Instagram official

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Barker celebrated Kardashian’s 42nd birthday on Monday, April 18, with a PDA-heavy Instagram slideshow

Image: Getty Images

Birthday celebrations

Image: Getty Images

The duo got engaged on October 16, 2021, when Barker got down on one knee on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar in Santa Barbara, California

Engaged

Image: Getty Images

The twosome packed on the PDA on the Oscars red carpet. Barker, for his part, was tapped to play in the All-Star Band during the ceremony

Oscars PDA

Image: Getty Images

In March, Kardashian opened up about her family's new Hulu series, noting that while Barker will be part of the show, he wouldn't be her main storyline

The Kardashians

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Following their appearance at the Grammys, the couple had a Las Vegas wedding. Kardashian later confirmed that they didn't have a marriage license for their Las Vegas wedding

Las Vegas wedding

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

On May 15, the pair got legally married in Santa Barbara with a few close friends and family members in attendance

Legally married

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Italy and this time, the whole Kardashian-Jenner crew was invited

Italian wedding

