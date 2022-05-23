Entertainment
Kravis: Relationship timeline
Dating rumours
The pair sparked dating speculation after Barker dropped several flirty comments beneath Kourtney’s Instagram posts, including a red rose emoji
After being friends for years, things turned romantic between Kardashian and Barker in early 2021
Officially dating
A month after news of their relationship broke, the couple confirmed their romance themselves on social media
Instagram official
Barker celebrated Kardashian’s 42nd birthday on Monday, April 18, with a PDA-heavy Instagram slideshow
Birthday celebrations
The duo got engaged on October 16, 2021, when Barker got down on one knee on the beach at the Rosewood Miramar in Santa Barbara, California
Engaged
The twosome packed on the PDA on the Oscars red carpet. Barker, for his part, was tapped to play in the All-Star Band during the ceremony
Oscars PDA
In March, Kardashian opened up about her family's new Hulu series, noting that while Barker will be part of the show, he wouldn't be her main storyline
The Kardashians
Following their appearance at the Grammys, the couple had a Las Vegas wedding. Kardashian later confirmed that they didn't have a marriage license for their Las Vegas wedding
Las Vegas wedding
On May 15, the pair got legally married in Santa Barbara with a few close friends and family members in attendance
Legally married
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Italy and this time, the whole Kardashian-Jenner crew was invited
Italian wedding
