Itisha Arya
April 06, 2022
Kravis: Sweetest moments together
Instagram official
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made it Instagram official on Valentine's Day weekend, with a photo of their hands intertwined
In April 2021, Travis Barker added some new ink to his impressive collection, but made sure to keep this one close to his heart
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
A tattoo tribute
On Kourtney Kardashian's 42nd birthday in April 2021, Travis Barker shared a series of PDA-filled photos on his Instagram
PDA moment
Image: Travis Barker Instagram
Travis Barker went all out to make Kourtney Kardashian's 42nd birthday great, showering her with thoughtful gifts, a celebratory dinner and weekend getaway out of town
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Queen treatment
Inked on his heart
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Two tattoos are better than one, as Travis Barker got more body art for his sweetheart – and Kourtney Kardashian inked it herself
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Travis Barker couldn't take his eyes off the reality star when she was dolled up for a date night in Las Vegas
In Las Vegas
Image: Travis Barker Instagram
The PDA continued in Paris, the City of Love, with the couple leaning in for a kiss on a carousel ride from their stationary horses
Kids at heart
Image: Getty Images
The couple stepped out on the red carpet together for the first time at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, where Travis Barker presented and performed
Red carpet official
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Travis Barker got down on one knee in Montecito, California, on October 17. The bride-to-be confirmed the exciting news on Instagram by sharing pictures from the romantic proposal
Engaged
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
The pair rang in their first New Year together in matching red leopard print pajama sets
New year, same love
