Itisha Arya

April 06, 2022

Kravis: Sweetest moments together

Instagram official

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made it Instagram official on Valentine's Day weekend, with a photo of their hands intertwined

In April 2021, Travis Barker added some new ink to his impressive collection, but made sure to keep this one close to his heart

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

A tattoo tribute

On Kourtney Kardashian's 42nd birthday in April 2021, Travis Barker shared a series of PDA-filled photos on his Instagram

PDA moment

Image: Travis Barker Instagram

Travis Barker went all out to make Kourtney Kardashian's 42nd birthday great, showering her with thoughtful gifts, a celebratory dinner and weekend getaway out of town

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Queen treatment

Inked on his heart

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Two tattoos are better than one, as Travis Barker got more body art for his sweetheart – and Kourtney Kardashian inked it herself

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Travis Barker couldn't take his eyes off the reality star when she was dolled up for a date night in Las Vegas

In Las Vegas

Image: Travis Barker Instagram

The PDA continued in Paris, the City of Love, with the couple leaning in for a kiss on a carousel ride from their stationary horses

Kids at heart

Image: Getty Images

The couple stepped out on the red carpet together for the first time at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, where Travis Barker presented and performed

Red carpet official

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Travis Barker got down on one knee in Montecito, California, on October 17. The bride-to-be confirmed the exciting news on Instagram by sharing pictures from the romantic proposal

Engaged

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

The pair rang in their first New Year together in matching red leopard print pajama sets

New year, same love

