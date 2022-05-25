Entertainment
Itisha Arya
May 25, 2022
Heading 3
Kravis Wedding: Inside details
First wedding
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
In early April, the pair got 'married' in an unlicensed ceremony in Las Vegas, with an Elvis impersonator on hand, of course
Kourtney and Travis' official ceremony reportedly took place at a downtown courthouse in Santa Barbara, where all the legal paperwork was signed
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Second wedding
Kourtney and Travis' official Santa Barbara ceremony was a very low-key affair, with just two wedding guests featuring in the pair's pictures
Santa Barbara guest list
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Pictures from the big day show Kourtney rocking a white minidress and veil, while the pair are said to have worn matching burgundy shoes
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Outfit details
Image: Alabama Barker Instagram
We've previously seen Kravis holidaying in Portofino, and it seems like they're big fans of the location as they returned to the Italian Riviera for their most recent wedding ceremony
Third wedding
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Unlike Kravis' low-key courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, their Italian nuptials saw most of the pair's blended family flying out to celebrate
Third wedding guest list
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
I mean, did we expect anything less? The Kardashian-Jenner family stepped out in a range of epic outfits, with a floral, leopard print and gothic theme seeming to reign supreme
Fabulous outfits
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Kourtney's look for wedding
For her wedding looks, we first saw her rocking a black mini dress with a matching veil. Then, for the ceremony, she switched into a similar white mini dress and a *huge* white veil
Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram
Special mention has to go to the food on offer, thanks to snaps shared by Kylie Jenner. Posting videos on her Instagram, we saw guests indulging in fresh cannoli as well as spaghetti
Wedding food
Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram
Though Kourtney has already changed her Instagram username to Kourtney Kardashian Barker, we are not sure if she will officially change her name
Mrs. Barker
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Everything to know