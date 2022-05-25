Entertainment

May 25, 2022

Kravis Wedding: Inside details

First wedding

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

In early April, the pair got 'married' in an unlicensed ceremony in Las Vegas, with an Elvis impersonator on hand, of course

Kourtney and Travis' official ceremony reportedly took place at a downtown courthouse in Santa Barbara, where all the legal paperwork was signed

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Second wedding

Kourtney and Travis' official Santa Barbara ceremony was a very low-key affair, with just two wedding guests featuring in the pair's pictures

Santa Barbara guest list

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Pictures from the big day show Kourtney rocking a white minidress and veil, while the pair are said to have worn matching burgundy shoes

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Outfit details

Image: Alabama Barker Instagram

We've previously seen Kravis holidaying in Portofino, and it seems like they're big fans of the location as they returned to the Italian Riviera for their most recent wedding ceremony

Third wedding

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Unlike Kravis' low-key courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara, their Italian nuptials saw most of the pair's blended family flying out to celebrate

Third wedding guest list

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

I mean, did we expect anything less? The Kardashian-Jenner family stepped out in a range of epic outfits, with a floral, leopard print and gothic theme seeming to reign supreme

Fabulous outfits

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Kourtney's look for wedding

For her wedding looks, we first saw her rocking a black mini dress with a matching veil. Then, for the ceremony, she switched into a similar white mini dress and a *huge* white veil

Image: Kylie Jenner Instagram

Special mention has to go to the food on offer, thanks to snaps shared by Kylie Jenner. Posting videos on her Instagram, we saw guests indulging in fresh cannoli as well as spaghetti

Wedding food

Image: Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Though Kourtney has already changed her Instagram username to Kourtney Kardashian Barker, we are not sure if she will officially change her name

Mrs. Barker

