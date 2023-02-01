FEB 01, 2023
Krithi Shetty's ethnic collection
Image: Krithi Shetty Instagram
Krithi Shetty is a perfect example of Southern beauty. The diva knows how to make heads turn every time she steps out donning ethnic wear.
The desi girl
Image: Krithi Shetty Instagram
The stunner opted to slay in a red desi avatar with anarkali dress And matching dupatta.
Regal in red
The Uppena star flaunted her love for sarees in this blue number with sequin work. She completed the look with a red lip color and pink eye shadow.
Image: Krithi Shetty Instagram
Saree love
Image: Krithi Shetty Instagram
The stunner shells festive vibes in an orange silk salwar suit with intricate threadwork, paired with subtle makeup.
Redefined elegance
Krithi Shetty chose to wear a colorful printed lehenga and a blue silk blouse with a complimentary neckpiece.
Image: Krithi Shetty Instagram
Festive vibes
The Warrior actress made a strong case for net sarees in this orange number which she tied up with elegant jhumkas and orange-toned makeup.
Image: Krithi Shetty Instagram
Diwali ready
The diva rocked another saree look with This blue net piece. She completed the desi look with huge earrings and light makeup.
Image: Krithi Shetty Instagram
Love for six yards
Krithi Shetty looked stunning in a green silk saree with a blue border, which she paired with a sleeveless blue blouse.
Image: Krithi Shetty Instagram
Happy vibes
The South beauty aced another festive look in a pink silk lehenga with floral work and in a pink desi kurta paired up with a skirt.
Image: Krithi Shetty Instagram
Pretty in pink
Krithi Shetty brightened our screen with her dazzling smile as she posed in a yellow salwar suit.
Image: Krithi Shetty Instagram
Go with the flow
