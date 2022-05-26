ENTERTAINMENT

Anjali Sinha

PINKVILLA STORIES

MAY 26, 2022

Heading 3

|

Kriti to Kiara: Stars in chic jumpsuits

Kiara Advani

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The Kabir Singh actress looks voguish in this chic jumpsuit. It has a criss-cross open front and back with denim flared bottoms

Kriti Sanon

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

She looks like a beautiful ray of sunshine in this yellow pleated jumpsuit which is perfect for summer

Bebo looks bewitching in a black jumpsuit. She accessorised it with golden hoops, making it perfect for a brunch look

Image: The House of Pixels

Kareena Kapoor Khan

This dual denim panelled jumpsuit is stylish and easy to carry and Yami approves of it

Yami Gautam

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh

The star opted for a lovely pink jumpsuit and looked stunning and vibrant

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika’s black belted jumpsuit is all about class and comfort. This is perfect for both casual and formal settings

Malaika Arora

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Raazi actress looks gorgeous in this black formal jumpsuit with striped details. It has an asymmetric neckline with offbeat lapel collars and knotted front

Alia Bhatt

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa looks chic in this blue tie-dye jumpsuit. She also acccessorised her look with metallic jewellary

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

The diva is an epitome of grace and glamour in this glittery one-shoulder blue jumpsuit

Aditi Rao Hydari

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The actress looked red carpet ready in this red sleeveless jumpsuit. Her smile added to the charm of the look

Ananya Panday

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Varun Dhawan’s trendy reels

Click Here