MAY 26, 2022
Kriti to Kiara: Stars in chic jumpsuits
Kiara Advani
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
The Kabir Singh actress looks voguish in this chic jumpsuit. It has a criss-cross open front and back with denim flared bottoms
Kriti Sanon
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She looks like a beautiful ray of sunshine in this yellow pleated jumpsuit which is perfect for summer
Bebo looks bewitching in a black jumpsuit. She accessorised it with golden hoops, making it perfect for a brunch look
Image: The House of Pixels
Kareena Kapoor Khan
This dual denim panelled jumpsuit is stylish and easy to carry and Yami approves of it
Yami Gautam
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh
The star opted for a lovely pink jumpsuit and looked stunning and vibrant
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika’s black belted jumpsuit is all about class and comfort. This is perfect for both casual and formal settings
Malaika Arora
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Raazi actress looks gorgeous in this black formal jumpsuit with striped details. It has an asymmetric neckline with offbeat lapel collars and knotted front
Alia Bhatt
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa looks chic in this blue tie-dye jumpsuit. She also acccessorised her look with metallic jewellary
Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram
The diva is an epitome of grace and glamour in this glittery one-shoulder blue jumpsuit
Aditi Rao Hydari
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The actress looked red carpet ready in this red sleeveless jumpsuit. Her smile added to the charm of the look
Ananya Panday
