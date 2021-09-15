sept 15, 2021
Kriti & Nupur Sanon giving sister goals
The Sanon sisters share a strong bond that is unbreakable and are often seen being mushy with each other
They share a love for cute little pups and are alsolooking after two adorable puppies, Disco and Phoebe, together
Just like every other sister duo, this duo also loves taking selfies together every time they dress up
The sisters love to pout and are seen twinning in shimmery dresses and colourful eyes
Kriti and Nupur are often seen taking trips together and having the time of their lives
Since they do not have any brothers, the sisters are seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan every year by tying each other a Rakhi
During the lockdown, Nupur even gave her older sister Kriti a stylish haircut at home
If there is anyone they love more than each other, it is definitely their adorable little pup
Sisters that can be goofy together, stay together! And the Sanon sisters are definitely the goofiest among the lot
They love to celebrate each festival and season with love and joy, and we simply cannot decide which sister looks prettier
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla