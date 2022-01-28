Entertainment
Rishika Shah
AUTHOR
Jan 28, 2022
Kriti Sanon with her furry friends
Heading 3
Morning Facial
Kriti receives an early morning kisses and cuddle facial from her adorable pups
Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti showers her dog, Disco with a cute kiss and we are in awe of the picture
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kiss Sandwich
Kriti snuggles next to disco as the two enjoy an afternoon nap together
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Nap Time
Perfect Mornings
Kriti is seen enjoying some vitamin D early in the morning along with her pups
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
She is seen showering some love to her little brown pup, Phoebe
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Sheer Happiness
Kriti claims that she is in love as she cuddles with her little puppy, Phoebe
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Cuddle Buddy
Kriti simply cannot stop showering her pups with kisses and we simply cannot get enough of these images
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Pawsome Moments
Just like Kriti, even Nupur Sanon cannot get enough of their adorable puppy
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Sister Squad
The pups are very much a part of the Sanon family and also make an appearance in the family picture
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Family Picture
Kriti is seen spending some quality time with both her puppies on her off day
Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Playtime
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shilpa Shetty's love for six-yard drapes