Rishika Shah

AUTHOR

Jan 28, 2022

Kriti Sanon with her furry friends

Morning Facial

Kriti receives an early morning kisses and cuddle facial from her adorable pups

Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti showers her dog, Disco with a cute kiss and we are in awe of the picture

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kiss Sandwich

Kriti snuggles next to disco as the two enjoy an afternoon nap together

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Nap Time

Perfect Mornings

Kriti is seen enjoying some vitamin D early in the morning along with her pups

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

She is seen showering some love to her little brown pup, Phoebe

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Sheer Happiness

Kriti claims that she is in love as she cuddles with her little puppy, Phoebe

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Cuddle Buddy

Kriti simply cannot stop showering her pups with kisses and we simply cannot get enough of these images

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Pawsome Moments

Just like Kriti, even Nupur Sanon cannot get enough of their adorable puppy

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Sister Squad

The pups are very much a part of the Sanon family and also make an appearance in the family picture

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Family Picture 

Kriti is seen spending some quality time with both her puppies on her off day

Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Playtime

