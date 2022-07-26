Heading 3
Kriti Sanon-inspired airport looks
Priyakshi Sharma
JULY 27, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti Sanon donned this white co-ord set featuring a bralette and a pair of matching trousers. She layered it up with a cut-out jacket
White co-ords & jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Take inspo from Kriti and try colour blocking to add an interesting touch to your regular outfit
Colour Blocking
Image: Pinkvilla
For days when you want to ditch your trousers, you can opt for a breezy and flowy dress, just like the Mimi actress
A breezy dress
Image: Pinkvilla
If you are someone who likes wearing shorts, you can simply dress it up with a quirky, multicolored tee-shirt. Kriti carries off this look perfectly
Dress up the shorts
Image: Pinkvilla
Here, the actress is seen wearing an orange co-ord set featuring a satin shirt and a mini skirt
Bright Co-ords
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti rocks this rather interesting dress with green, black and white checks as she gets papped at the airport
Checked prints
Image: Pinkvilla
You can also rock basics at the airport. Here, Kriti has opted for a simple yellow tank top, that she styled with a pair of cropped denim pants
Back to basics
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti exudes boss-lady vibes as she wears this off-white checked pantsuit at the airport
In Pantsuits
Image: Pinkvilla
Here, Kriti was papped with sister Nupur Sanon. The Shehzada actress opted to keep it comfy yet cool as she donned a printed sweatshirt with cropped trousers
Comfy in sweatshirt
Image: Pinkvilla
For a sporty look, opt for a pair of stylish joggers as your OOTD at the airport, just like Kriti
Sporty in joggers
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Anushka Sharma’s airport outfits