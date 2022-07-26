Heading 3

Kriti Sanon-inspired airport looks

Priyakshi Sharma

JULY 27, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

Kriti Sanon donned this white co-ord set featuring a bralette and a pair of matching trousers. She layered it up with a cut-out jacket

White co-ords & jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

Take inspo from Kriti and try colour blocking to add an interesting touch to your regular outfit

Colour Blocking

Image: Pinkvilla

For days when you want to ditch your trousers, you can opt for a breezy and flowy dress, just like the Mimi actress

A breezy dress

Image: Pinkvilla

If you are someone who likes wearing shorts, you can simply dress it up with a quirky, multicolored tee-shirt. Kriti carries off this look perfectly

Dress up the shorts

Image: Pinkvilla

Here, the actress is seen wearing an orange co-ord set featuring a satin shirt and a mini skirt

Bright Co-ords

Image: Pinkvilla

Kriti rocks this rather interesting dress with green, black and white checks as she gets papped at the airport

Checked prints

Image: Pinkvilla

You can also rock basics at the airport. Here, Kriti has opted for a simple yellow tank top, that she styled with a pair of cropped denim pants

Back to basics

Image: Pinkvilla

Kriti exudes boss-lady vibes as she wears this off-white checked pantsuit at the airport

In Pantsuits

Image: Pinkvilla

Here, Kriti was papped with sister Nupur Sanon. The Shehzada actress opted to keep it comfy yet cool as she donned a printed sweatshirt with cropped trousers

Comfy in sweatshirt

Image: Pinkvilla

For a sporty look, opt for a pair of stylish joggers as your OOTD at the airport, just like Kriti

Sporty in joggers

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Anushka Sharma’s airport outfits

Click Here