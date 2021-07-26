in 2014, kriti made her acting debut in sukumar's telugu psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine as a journalist who is the love interest of Mahesh Babu's character Gautham. The film received mixed reviews from critics
Later that year, She entered Hindi cinema through Sabbir Khan's action romance Heropanti with debutante Tiger Shroff
The film had a mixed reception, but nevertheless was a surprising success earning ₹726 million worldwide. For Heropanti, Sanon won the Filmfare Best Female Debut Award
Kriti began 2015 by featuring in her second Telugu movie, Sudheer Varma's crime drama Dohchay co-starring Naga Chaitanya
She was next cast in Rohit Shetty's comical action romance Dilwale with Varun Dhawan, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol which broke several box office records to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time
After no release in 2016, She teamed up with producer Dinesh Vijan, for the first of many films, in his directorial debut Raabta which saw her and Sushant Singh Rajput as star-crossed lovers who are reborn. The film flopped both critically and commercially
That year her role of a rural Indian headstrong woman who aspires to have a better life in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's rom-com Bareilly Ki Barfi was better received, alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao
In 2019, Kriti teamed up with Vijan on two films, the first of which was Luka Chuppi, directed by debutante Laxman Utekar which paired her opposite Kartik Aaryan. A superhit, Luka Chuppi did a global accumulation of Rs 1.29 billion
Her second film with Vijan in that year was the comedy Arjun Patiala alongside Diljit Dosanjh which was a critical and commercial failure
For her final appearance that year, she portrayed Parvatibai opposite Arjun Kapoor's Sadashivrao Bhau in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, based on the Third Battle of Panipat
That year, Kriti appeared in Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list, ranking 38th with an estimated annual income of Rs 80.9 million
She also starred in Housefull 4 in 2019, alongside an ensemble cast of Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda
Kriti has finished work on Laxman Utekar's drama featuring her as a surrogate mother, and Abhishek Jain's Hum Do Hamare Do opposite Rajkummar Rao, both produced by Vijan