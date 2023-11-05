Heading 3

Raina Reyaz

Entertainment

NOVEMBER 05, 2023

Kriti Sanon’s best performances 

Kriti Sanon, the talented Bollywood actress, has graced the silver screen with her beauty, charisma, and exceptional acting skills. Recently, she won the National Award of Best Actress for her role in Mimi

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Her performance as Mimi, a surrogate mother, displayed her emotional depth and garnered widespread praise for its touching portrayal

Mimi (2021)

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti's debut film Heropanti marked her entry into Bollywood, and her portrayal of Dimpy, a headstrong and confident young woman, received critical acclaim

Heropanti (2014)

Image: IMDb

In this romantic comedy, Kriti played Bitti, a small-town girl who defied stereotypes with her unconventional character, earning praise for her performance

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)

Image: IMDb

Kriti took on the role of Rashmi, a modern Indian woman who challenged societal norms regarding live-in relationships, showcasing her versatility as an actress

Luka Chuppi (2019)

Image: IMDb

In this historical drama, she played the character of Parvati Bai, the wife of Maratha warrior Sadashivrao Bhau, proving her ability to excel in period roles

Panipat (2019)

Image: IMDb

Starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Kriti shined as Ishita, bringing freshness to the timeless Bollywood romance genre

Dilwale (2015)

Image: IMDb

In this reincarnation-themed film, Kriti portrayed two different characters across different eras, showcasing her range as an actress

Raabta (2017)

Image: IMDb

Kriti's comic timing as Ritu Randhawa added humor to the film, proving her versatility in both drama and comedy

Arjun Patiala (2019)

Image: IMDb

A thrilling and comedic film that stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon as a quirky small-town couple dealing with supernatural twists, making it a unique blend of horror and humor 

Bhediya (2022)

Image: IMDb

