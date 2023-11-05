Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
NOVEMBER 05, 2023
Kriti Sanon’s best performances
Kriti Sanon, the talented Bollywood actress, has graced the silver screen with her beauty, charisma, and exceptional acting skills. Recently, she won the National Award of Best Actress for her role in Mimi
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Her performance as Mimi, a surrogate mother, displayed her emotional depth and garnered widespread praise for its touching portrayal
Mimi (2021)
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti's debut film Heropanti marked her entry into Bollywood, and her portrayal of Dimpy, a headstrong and confident young woman, received critical acclaim
Heropanti (2014)
Image: IMDb
In this romantic comedy, Kriti played Bitti, a small-town girl who defied stereotypes with her unconventional character, earning praise for her performance
Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017)
Image: IMDb
Kriti took on the role of Rashmi, a modern Indian woman who challenged societal norms regarding live-in relationships, showcasing her versatility as an actress
Luka Chuppi (2019)
Image: IMDb
In this historical drama, she played the character of Parvati Bai, the wife of Maratha warrior Sadashivrao Bhau, proving her ability to excel in period roles
Panipat (2019)
Image: IMDb
Starring alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, Kriti shined as Ishita, bringing freshness to the timeless Bollywood romance genre
Dilwale (2015)
Image: IMDb
In this reincarnation-themed film, Kriti portrayed two different characters across different eras, showcasing her range as an actress
Raabta (2017)
Image: IMDb
Kriti's comic timing as Ritu Randhawa added humor to the film, proving her versatility in both drama and comedy
Arjun Patiala (2019)
Image: IMDb
A thrilling and comedic film that stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon as a quirky small-town couple dealing with supernatural twists, making it a unique blend of horror and humor
Bhediya (2022)
Image: IMDb
