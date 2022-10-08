Kriti Sanon’s
CO-STARS OVER THE YEARS
Tiger Shroff: Heropanti
Kriti Sanon made her debut with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. The fresh pairing of Tiger and Kriti was loved by all
Kartik Aaryan: Luka Chuppi
Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon make for a lovely pair on-screen. Their chemistry was quite intriguing and now they are all set to be seen together again in Shehzada
Arshad Warsi: Bachchan Paandey
Arshad shared screen space with Kriti in Bachchan Paandey. He played the character of her good friend in the film
Kriti played Akshay’s love interest in Bachchan Paandey and their pair looked good
Akshay Kumar: Bachchan Paandey
Rajkummar Rao: Hum Do Humaare Do
Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao collaborated once again after Bareilly Ki Barfi for this rom-com
Jacob Smith: Mimi
Remember Kriti’s blue-eyed son in Mimi? Well, Jacob was indeed one of Kriti’s cutest co-actor
Varun Dhawan: Bhediya
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan make for a cute couple on-screen and they collaborated in Bhediya after Dilwale
Prabhas: Adipurush
Kriti and Prabhas are all set to play Raghav and Janaki in Om Raut’s Adipurush
Sushant Singh Rajput: Raabta
Kriti and Sushant’s chemistry in Raabta won the hearts of their fans and made them one of the most loved pairs
Arjun Kapoor: Panipat
Kriti and Arjun were seen together in the period film Panipat
