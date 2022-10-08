Kriti Sanon’s

Heading 3

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Tiger Shroff: Heropanti

Kriti Sanon made her debut with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti. The fresh pairing of Tiger and Kriti was loved by all

Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kartik Aaryan: Luka Chuppi

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon make for a lovely pair on-screen. Their chemistry was quite intriguing and now they are all set to be seen together again in Shehzada

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Arshad Warsi: Bachchan Paandey

Arshad shared screen space with Kriti in Bachchan Paandey. He played the character of her good friend in the film

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti played Akshay’s love interest in Bachchan Paandey and their pair looked good

Akshay Kumar: Bachchan Paandey

Image: Pinkvilla

Rajkummar Rao: Hum Do Humaare Do

Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao collaborated once again after Bareilly Ki Barfi for this rom-com

Video: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Jacob Smith: Mimi

Remember Kriti’s blue-eyed son in Mimi? Well, Jacob was indeed one of Kriti’s cutest co-actor

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Varun Dhawan: Bhediya

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan make for a cute couple on-screen and they collaborated in Bhediya after Dilwale

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Prabhas: Adipurush

Kriti and Prabhas are all set to play Raghav and Janaki in Om Raut’s Adipurush

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Sushant Singh Rajput: Raabta

Kriti and Sushant’s chemistry in Raabta won the hearts of their fans and made them one of the most loved pairs

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Arjun Kapoor: Panipat

Kriti and Arjun were seen together in the period film Panipat

