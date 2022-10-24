Heading 3
Kriti Sanon’s Diwali bash highlights
Prerna
Verma
OCT 24, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti Sanon’s bottle green lehenga
Kriti looks no less than a royal in this bottle green lehenga and exudes charm in every frame
Image: Pinkvilla
Kartik Aaryan shines in cream attire
Kartik looks dapper in this silk kurta pyjama set
Image: Pinkvilla
Rakul Preet Singh’s charming look
Rakul Preet Singh looks lovely in a yellow saree with an orange design on it that she paired with a sequined golden blouse
Image: Pinkvilla
Twinning couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal look perfect in golden attires. Varun shines in a golden kurta and white pyjama, while Natasha dons in a golden saree
Image: Pinkvilla
Athiya Shetty’s stylish attire
Athiya looked beautiful in an all-white attire. She donned a white lehenga, and white choli and layered it with a white shrug
Image: Pinkvilla
Dapper like Aditya Roy Kapur
Aditya looks handsome in a black kurta and white pyjama
Image: Pinkvilla
Ananya Panday’s dreamy outfit
Ananya looks gorgeous in an off-white lehenga with golden work on it
Image: Pinkvilla
Vaani Kapoor’s glam saree
Vaani Kapoor sizzles in a white saree
Image: pinkvilla
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s cute jodi
Rajkummar Rao looks smart in a dark blue kurta pyjama and Patralekhaa looks pretty in a white lehenga with embroidery work on it
Image: Pinkvilla
Stylish duo Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu
Soha and Kunal look stylish as Soha dons a maroon floral saree and Kunal looks suave in a black kurta and white pyjama