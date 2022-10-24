Heading 3

Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash highlights

Image: Pinkvilla

Kriti Sanon’s bottle green lehenga

Kriti looks no less than a royal in this bottle green lehenga and exudes charm in every frame

Image: Pinkvilla

Kartik Aaryan shines in cream attire

Kartik looks dapper in this silk kurta pyjama set

Image: Pinkvilla

Rakul Preet Singh’s charming look

Rakul Preet Singh looks lovely in a yellow saree with an orange design on it that she paired with a sequined golden blouse

Image: Pinkvilla

Twinning couple Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal look perfect in golden attires. Varun shines in a golden kurta and white pyjama, while Natasha dons in a golden saree

Image: Pinkvilla

Athiya Shetty’s stylish attire

Athiya looked beautiful in an all-white attire. She donned a white lehenga, and white choli and layered it with a white shrug

Image: Pinkvilla

Dapper like Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya looks handsome in a black kurta and white pyjama

Image: Pinkvilla

Ananya Panday’s dreamy outfit

Ananya looks gorgeous in an off-white lehenga with golden work on it

Image: Pinkvilla

Vaani Kapoor’s glam saree

Vaani Kapoor sizzles in a white saree

Image: pinkvilla

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s cute jodi

Rajkummar Rao looks smart in a dark blue kurta pyjama and Patralekhaa looks pretty in a white lehenga with embroidery work on it

Image: Pinkvilla

Stylish duo Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu

Soha and Kunal look stylish as Soha dons a maroon floral saree and Kunal looks suave in a black kurta and white pyjama

