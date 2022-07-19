Heading 3
Kriti Sanon's
off-duty looks
Shefali Fernandes
JULY 19, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Photo: Pinkvilla
Kriti donned a pastel green maxi dress with a high-low hemline. She styled her backless dress which featured a racerback style back
Breezy pastel green dress
Photo: Pinkvilla
Kriti wore a set that featured a mini skirt and a cropped top. The Mimi actress also added pointed-toe neon pumps with her outfit
Royal blue two-piece set
Photo: Pinkvilla
She picked out a bright neon mini dress with matching sequins all over. The dress featured a plunging-V neckline with long balloon sleeves
Neon mini dress
Photo: Pinkvilla
Kriti Sanon picked out a crop top and a mini skirt with buttons to style it up with a shirt jacket
Tie-dye co-ord set
Photo: Pinkvilla
Kriti wore a checkered pattern in shades of black, white & grey, with a light grey denim collar. She added a similar shirt tied to her waist
Checkered shirt dress
Photo: Pinkvilla
The actress looked gorgeous as ever as she wore an an-black outfit for her workout
All-black for gym
Photo: Pinkvilla
Kriti chose a lemon yellow crop top paired with white shorts that bore a ripped hem and showed a lot of her midriff
Summer in style
Photo: Pinkvilla
Kriti donned a voluminous mini dress with ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline
Boho-chic
Photo: Pinkvilla
A white T-shirt never goes out of style, and Sanon proves it. She wore it with a pair of blue denim jeans and white sneakers
Basic and stylish
Photo: Pinkvilla
Sanon’s printed jacket and shorts set is a comfy monsoon essential. She added a crossbody bag to complete her airport look
Floral printed co-ord set
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celeb Couples who never got married