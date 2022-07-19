Heading 3

Kriti Sanon's
off-duty looks

Shefali Fernandes

JULY 19, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Photo: Pinkvilla

Kriti donned a pastel green maxi dress with a high-low hemline. She styled her backless dress which featured a racerback style back

Breezy pastel green dress

Photo: Pinkvilla

Kriti wore a set that featured a mini skirt and a cropped top. The Mimi actress also added pointed-toe neon pumps with her outfit

Royal blue two-piece set

Photo: Pinkvilla

She picked out a bright neon mini dress with matching sequins all over. The dress featured a plunging-V neckline with long balloon sleeves

Neon mini dress

Photo: Pinkvilla

Kriti Sanon picked out a crop top and a mini skirt with buttons to style it up with a shirt jacket

Tie-dye co-ord set

Photo: Pinkvilla

Kriti wore a checkered pattern in shades of black, white & grey, with a light grey denim collar. She added a similar shirt tied to her waist

Checkered shirt dress

Photo: Pinkvilla

The actress looked gorgeous as ever as she wore an an-black outfit for her workout

All-black for gym

Photo: Pinkvilla

Kriti chose a lemon yellow crop top paired with white shorts that bore a ripped hem and showed a lot of her midriff

Summer in style

Photo: Pinkvilla

Kriti donned a voluminous mini dress with ruffled sleeves and a plunging neckline

Boho-chic

Photo: Pinkvilla

A white T-shirt never goes out of style, and Sanon proves it. She wore it with a pair of blue denim jeans and white sneakers

Basic and stylish

Photo: Pinkvilla

Sanon’s printed jacket and shorts set is a comfy monsoon essential. She added a crossbody bag to complete her airport look

Floral printed co-ord set

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celeb Couples who never got married

Click Here