Mohit K. Dixit

Entertainment

August 28, 2023

Kriti Sanon's exciting lineup of movies

Debuted with Heropanti, Kriti Sanon has completed 10 years in the film industry. The actress has become one of the top choices for the big budget films

Kriti Sanon

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Kriti Sanon won her first National Award in the category of Best Actress for her performance in Mimi

National Award 

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Her last release was Adipurush, directed by Om Raut. The film turns out flop at the box office with disastrous reviews

Last Film

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Ganapath Part 1 opposite Tiger Shroff. The Vikas Bahl directorial film is ready to release on October 20, 2023

Immediate Next

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Moreover, the actress is doing the female lead role opposite Shahid Kapoor in Maddock Films' upcoming Robotic love story. The film is set to release in December 2023

Robot Rom-Com

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Kriti Sanon is further doing Rajesh Krishnan's 'The Crew'. The comedy drama also stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is slated for a March 2024 release

 The Crew

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

On completing a decade in the film industry, Kriti Sanon turns producer and announces her first production house, Blue Butterfly Films

Turns Producer

Video: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Her first production film is titled 'Do Patti'. The Netflix film also stars Kajol and Tanvi Azmi

Do Patti

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

Kriti Sanon is rumored to be headlining the hindi remake of Kill Bill under the direction of Anurag Kashyap. However, there have been no concrete update on the same

Kill Bill Remake

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

There is strong buzz of Kriti Sanon playing the lead role in the Meena Kumari biopic. The yet to be announced project will mark the directorial debut of costume designer, Manish Malhotra

Meena Kumari Biopic

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram

