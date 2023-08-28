Heading 3
Mohit K. Dixit
August 28, 2023
Kriti Sanon's exciting lineup of movies
Debuted with Heropanti, Kriti Sanon has completed 10 years in the film industry. The actress has become one of the top choices for the big budget films
Kriti Sanon
Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Kriti Sanon won her first National Award in the category of Best Actress for her performance in Mimi
National Award
Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Her last release was Adipurush, directed by Om Raut. The film turns out flop at the box office with disastrous reviews
Last Film
Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Ganapath Part 1 opposite Tiger Shroff. The Vikas Bahl directorial film is ready to release on October 20, 2023
Immediate Next
Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Moreover, the actress is doing the female lead role opposite Shahid Kapoor in Maddock Films' upcoming Robotic love story. The film is set to release in December 2023
Robot Rom-Com
Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Kriti Sanon is further doing Rajesh Krishnan's 'The Crew'. The comedy drama also stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is slated for a March 2024 release
The Crew
Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
On completing a decade in the film industry, Kriti Sanon turns producer and announces her first production house, Blue Butterfly Films
Turns Producer
Video: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Her first production film is titled 'Do Patti'. The Netflix film also stars Kajol and Tanvi Azmi
Do Patti
Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Kriti Sanon is rumored to be headlining the hindi remake of Kill Bill under the direction of Anurag Kashyap. However, there have been no concrete update on the same
Kill Bill Remake
Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
There is strong buzz of Kriti Sanon playing the lead role in the Meena Kumari biopic. The yet to be announced project will mark the directorial debut of costume designer, Manish Malhotra
Meena Kumari Biopic
Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
